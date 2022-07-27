"He is stronger than me and he is faster than me" - Former Chelsea and current Real Madrid star Eden Hazard names his toughest Premier League opponent

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has named Manchester City's Kyle Walker his toughest opponent in the Premier League. The Real Madrid winger claims the English defender is stronger and faster than him, making him a difficult player to face.

Hazard spent seven seasons at Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid in 2019. The Belgian won the Europa League in his final game with the Blues, beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.

Hazard was quizzed about his toughest opponent in the Premier League. The Belgian named Manchester City's 32-year-old defender Walker, saying (via The Sun):

"He's strong, he's fast, you know. I am strong and fast, but he is stronger than me and he is faster than me. As a right-back, I think he is one of the best at the moment."

Kyle Walker names Chelsea star as one of the best

Kyle Walker also spoke to the media during the summer break and was full of praise for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea's Reece James, and his teammate at Manchester City, Joao Cancelo.

When asked if he felt respected enough as a right-back in England, Walker said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I feel in certain parts of the country I do, it's about opinions. That's why we all like football, just because your opinion could be different to mine. You look at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Joao [Cancelo], Reece James. We're blessed in this league to have the array of fullbacks that we do. I just try to go out and do the job, the things I'm good at.

"My main objective is stopping goals and making sure we don't concede goals and get a clean sheet. "Having the competition I had at England and also here at Man City has made me a better player, made me having to adapt my game in a certain way and probably study the game a little bit more."

The Manchester City defender is aiming to win another Premier League title at Etihad this season. He claims that he still feels fantastic and is ready for the upcoming season.

