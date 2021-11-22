"He suits everything about Manchester United" - Paul Parker names 'ideal' replacement for Solskjaer at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino would be the ideal replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. The Argentine tactician has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at United.

Reports have suggested Pochettino is ready to leave PSG and join Manchester United immediately. Despite currently managing the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe this season, Pochettino is believed to be eager to move back to the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino was heavily tipped to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford midway through the 2020-21 season. United, though, opted to give Solskjaer time to turn things around. Pochettino eventually joined PSG, and led the Ligue 1 giants to a Coupe de France title last season. Parker believes Pochettino would be a perfect fit for Manchester United.

"It doesn't surprise me that he's ready to leave now, as he has never looked happy there. You can see where he's putting his head, whereas at Spurs he could hand out discipline," Parker said on the Talking Devils podcast.

"I think he's a great fit for United. He's the ideal person in the way he presents himself. I look at what he did with a team who had to play at Wembley for two years and qualified for the Champions League, and then in the following year they qualified for the Champions League final.'

B/R Football @brfootball Mauricio Pochettino is open to managing Manchester United and is willing to leave PSG midseason, according to @samuelluckhurst Mauricio Pochettino is open to managing Manchester United and is willing to leave PSG midseason, according to @samuelluckhurst https://t.co/JXaPLRdbYI

During his five-year stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino led the north London club to four consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League. He helped the club finish runners-up in the Premier League during the 2016-17 season, and reach the final of the 2018-19 Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino firmly established himself as one of the top tacticians in Europe during his time with Tottenham Hotspur. He has, however, been unable to get the best out of the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. The 49-year-old has looked uncomfortable and out of place at times in the French capital.

Mauricio Pochettino's ability to develop youngsters makes him the ideal candidate for Manchester United

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United possess some of the world's best players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba. But the club will be eager to hire a coach like Mauricio Pochettino who can develop young talents.

During his time with Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino helped develop top-quality players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier. United possess a core group of youngsters who are seen as the future of the club.

Solskjaer was unable to get the best out of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay. That is something United would like their new manager to do.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Would Mauricio Pochettino be a good appointment for Manchester United? 🇦🇷 Would Mauricio Pochettino be a good appointment for Manchester United? 🇦🇷 https://t.co/Lri4ZCFAsa

The Argentine's high energy, attacking style of play would be ideal for United. The Red Devils lacked cohesion and direction under Solskjaer, and are currently a club without a distinct football identity.

