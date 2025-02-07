"He is super human", "Can't believe what I'm watching" - Fans in awe of Liverpool star's performance in 4-0 win over Tottenham

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Dominik Szoboszlai after he excelled during their 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Spurs in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals at Anfield on Thursday, February 6.

Szoboszlai started as the Reds' No. 10, playing behind Darwin Nunez. The Hungary skipper was unplayable against Spurs during his 90 minutes on the pitch. He scored the third goal with a brilliant finish into the bottom-right corner after being played through by Conor Bradley.

In addition, Szoboszlai was named the Player of the Match with a rating of 8.9, as per FotMob. The 24-year-old completed 36 passes from an attempted 40 with an accuracy of 90 percent, created five chances, landed both his shots on target, and completed all three of his long balls. He was solid defensively as well, winning seven duels, winning all three of his attempted tackles, and making nine recoveries.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Szobo is super human. What an engine. Severely underrated."

Another fan tweeted:

"Szobo I can't believe what I'm watching man, he's legit peaking with us game by game."

Other fans reacted below:

"Szobo can’t stop running. He is Liverpool’s running man," one fan commented.

"Szobo is running like a mad dog in 90+ mins. Insane mentality," another added.

"He’s been ridiculous this game, man of the match performance !!" one fan typed.

"He deserved a goal tonight he has been everywhere. Unlucky not to have 2 or 3!" another chimed in.

Liverpool defeat Tottenham Hotspur in EFL Cup S/F clash

Liverpool put on arguably one of their best performances of the season as they defeated injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals. They will face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley on March 16.

Arne Slot and Co. started on the front foot, taking a deserved lead in the 34th minute after Cody Gakpo volleyed home following Mohamed Salah's exquisite cross. The latter then converted from the spot (51') to hand Liverpool the lead in the tie after Darwin Nunez was fouled inside the box by Antonin Kinsky.

The Reds showed no signs of stopping, with Ryan Gravenberch striking the woodwork from distance. A lovely team move by the hosts led to Conor Bradley slipping in Dominik Szoboszlai, who slotted into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-0 (75'). Son Heung-min's effort hit the crossbar minutes later before Virgil van Dijk headed home following a corner to secure a dominant 4-1 win on aggregate.

