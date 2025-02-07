  • home icon
  • Football
  • Carabao Cup 2023-24
  • "He is super human", "Can't believe what I'm watching" - Fans in awe of Liverpool star's performance in 4-0 win over Tottenham

"He is super human", "Can't believe what I'm watching" - Fans in awe of Liverpool star's performance in 4-0 win over Tottenham

By Silas Sud
Modified Feb 07, 2025 00:09 GMT
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool fans on X have waxed lyrical about Dominik Szoboszlai after he excelled during their 4-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Spurs in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals at Anfield on Thursday, February 6.

Szoboszlai started as the Reds' No. 10, playing behind Darwin Nunez. The Hungary skipper was unplayable against Spurs during his 90 minutes on the pitch. He scored the third goal with a brilliant finish into the bottom-right corner after being played through by Conor Bradley.

In addition, Szoboszlai was named the Player of the Match with a rating of 8.9, as per FotMob. The 24-year-old completed 36 passes from an attempted 40 with an accuracy of 90 percent, created five chances, landed both his shots on target, and completed all three of his long balls. He was solid defensively as well, winning seven duels, winning all three of his attempted tackles, and making nine recoveries.

also-read-trending Trending

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Szobo is super human. What an engine. Severely underrated."

Another fan tweeted:

"Szobo I can't believe what I'm watching man, he's legit peaking with us game by game."

Other fans reacted below:

"Szobo can’t stop running. He is Liverpool’s running man," one fan commented.
"Szobo is running like a mad dog in 90+ mins. Insane mentality," another added.
"He’s been ridiculous this game, man of the match performance !!" one fan typed.
"He deserved a goal tonight he has been everywhere. Unlucky not to have 2 or 3!" another chimed in.

Liverpool defeat Tottenham Hotspur in EFL Cup S/F clash

Liverpool put on arguably one of their best performances of the season as they defeated injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals. They will face Newcastle United in the final at Wembley on March 16.

Arne Slot and Co. started on the front foot, taking a deserved lead in the 34th minute after Cody Gakpo volleyed home following Mohamed Salah's exquisite cross. The latter then converted from the spot (51') to hand Liverpool the lead in the tie after Darwin Nunez was fouled inside the box by Antonin Kinsky.

The Reds showed no signs of stopping, with Ryan Gravenberch striking the woodwork from distance. A lovely team move by the hosts led to Conor Bradley slipping in Dominik Szoboszlai, who slotted into the bottom-right corner to make it 3-0 (75'). Son Heung-min's effort hit the crossbar minutes later before Virgil van Dijk headed home following a corner to secure a dominant 4-1 win on aggregate.

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी