"He is supported by an idea" - Ex-Argentina coach explains why Lionel Messi could spearhead his team to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory

Former Argentina manager César Luis Menotti has explained why Lionel Messi could lead his nation to victory in the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Menotti, who led his side to a World Cup victory when they hosted the tournament in 1978, has backed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to guide his side to win football's biggest prize in Qatar.

The Middle-Eastern competition will be Messi's fifth FIFA World Cup and at 34, it may be his final opportunity to win the one honor that has eluded him throughout his impressive career. Menotti told Super Mitre (as per Roy Nemer):

"All of the World Cups have belonged to Messi. I think this World Cup could belong to the team Messi plays for. Today, he is supported by an idea."

Argentina head into the tournament as one of the favorites, following their Copa America victory last year and their recent 3-0 triumph against Italy in La Finalissima.

The South American giants are aiming for their first World Cup triumph since 1986 and have been drawn in a group alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Messi will be hoping to improve his World Cup record this year as he is yet to score in a knockout game at the tournament, despite winning the Golden Ball in 2014.

Lionel Messi hails "beautiful final" for Argentina in La Finalissima

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward put on an exceptional display as his side breezed past European champions Italy at Wembley to claim their second international trophy in 12 months.

Captain Messi provided two assists in the encounter and after the victory, he told reporters (as per The Enfield Independent):

"It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful.

"We're here to fight anyone. Today was a nice test because Italy is a great team. We knew it was going to be a nice match and a nice setting to be champion."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni added:

"We try to make people feel identified with the team.

"What counts is the sacrifice and struggle shown by the group. Beyond the title, we always look for performance."

Messi endured a difficult debut campaign at Ligue 1 champions PSG following his move from Barcelona.

The iconic forward scored just 11 times in 34 appearances for the Parisians and was even jeered by sections of his own fanbase following the club's humiliating Champions League exit to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

