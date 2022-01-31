“He was supposed to be the guy” – Alejandro Moreno names biggest flop of the season

ESPN FC pundit Alejandro Moreno feels Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has been the biggest flop of the Premier League season so far. The Premier League giants signed Lukaku for a club-record fee in the summer of 2021, but the Belgian has flattered to deceive so far.

Lukaku has managed just five goals so far in the Premier League as the Blues’ title challenge came to a halt in January. They are currently ten points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Romelu Lukaku went public with his concerns over Thomas Tuchel , but according to a new report from The Athletic, the club's £97.5million record signing isn't the only attacker who is currently unhappy at the club. Romelu Lukaku went public with his concerns over Thomas Tuchel , but according to a new report from The Athletic, the club's £97.5million record signing isn't the only attacker who is currently unhappy at the club.

Moreno believes Lukaku came to the Premier League as an established striker but has failed to shine. When asked who he thought was the biggest flop of the season, Moreno said:

"Well I'm going say in terms of expectations and what this player was supposed to be for this club and what he had done with his career prior to coming to this club, I'm going say Lukaku. Look he had done more in his career than Sancho ever did coming into this new role with Chelsea.”

“He was supposed to be the guy, think of Chelsea before they signed Lukaku, so Lukaku was only going to be the guy that was like, man now we have the goal scorer, no longer dependent on Kai Havertz or Timo Werner, now we got it all figured out, we're winning everything, hmm…maybe not," he added.

Lukaku still has time to turn things around at Chelsea

Lukaku will have the chance to resurrect his Chelsea career after the winter break. The player and manager Thomas Tuchel haven’t always seen eye to eye. However, the German praised him in public after the striker's controversial interview with the Italian media.

Both Tuchel and Lukaku need to figure things out on the pitch on how to make things work. But an injury-free second half of the season might just help the Belgian.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Malang Sarr joins Romelu Lukaku on his break, good to see team mates meeting up on their holidays. Malang Sarr joins Romelu Lukaku on his break, good to see team mates meeting up on their holidays. https://t.co/YoqFiDoROC

Lukaku had a ten-game goal drought over nearly three months after scoring four goals in his opening four games for the London giants. During his lean spell, Lukaku was affected by injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 that affected his rhythm.

Also Read Article Continues below

The fans and manager will hope the Belgian will fire in the second half of the season and help the Blues to some silverware.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava