“He surprises you” - Owen Hargreaves insists Arsenal must sign ‘different’ player who does not start if he plays for Chelsea

Owen Hargreaves has advised Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney but doesn't think the Brentford striker starts for the Gunners or Chelsea.

Toney is one of English football's most in-demand frontmen amid a stellar spell with the Bees. He's bagged four goals in seven games across competitions since returning to action after an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules.

The 27-year-old finished third in the Premier League Golden Boot race last season with 20 goals in 33 games. It stands to reason that the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are being linked with his signature.

However, Hargreaves doesn't think Toney is the answer for the Gunners because they don't need that profile of striker. He alluded to the England international not playing European football when speaking to Premier League Productions:

"Can he play European football? Can he play Champions League football? That’s the question. I think he surprises you. I don’t think he starts for a Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea. But I think he is a brilliant option to play."

Toney is renowned for his big presence up top, bringing others into play by holding the ball up. His movement and agility have caused havoc for opposition defenders and Hargreaves thinks that would bode well for Mikel Arteta's side:

"Arsenal need something different and Ivan Toney is something different. They don’t need another skilled player or ball player. They need somebody with a different profile who puts the ball into the back of the net."

Hargreaves added:

"This guy is better than people give him credit for. I think he deserves a step up to see. Can he be a Champions League player? I think he can. He won’t be a feature, but I think he can do it at a higher level and with better players. He has to cost more than £60 million. He’s a brilliant player."

Speculation is growing over Toney's future at Brentford amid interest from the Gunners and the Blues. The Sun reports that the English forward is Chelsea's top target this summer with the Bees valuing him at £80 million.

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk

Myhkaylo Mudryk has disappointed during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Myhkaylo Mudryk has been a massive letdown since joining Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for £88.5 million. The Ukrainian winger was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates but headed to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has struggled to live up to his price tag, managing just four goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions. He's yet to nail down a starting berth in Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Speculation is growing over Mudryk's future amid his lack of game time under Pochettino. Spanish outlet Fichajes (via GOAL) reports that Arsenal remain interested in bringing the young winger to north London.

The Blues are willing to listen to offers for Mudryk although they prefer to send him out on loan. Juventus are also keeping tabs on the Ukraine international who has seven years left on his contract.