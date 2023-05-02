"He was surprisingly delightful", "Best interview ever" - Fans react as Bollywood star Ranveer Singh fanboys after meeting Arsenal legends

Fans reacted as Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was ecstatic to meet Arsenal legends Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira. The Indian film star was present pitchside for Sky Sports ahead of the Gunners' clash against Chelsea at the Emirates.

He was asked about the impact of football in India. Ranveer Singh described that despite cricket being the dominant sport in the country, football has massive popularity, and players like Fabregas and Vieira are fondly idolized by fans in the South Asian country.

Fans on Twitter were delighted by the way the Bollywood star expressed himself. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"I genuinely thought he would be cringe, but he was surprisingly delightful."

Another claimed:

"Nah the best interview ever this is every fan Dre except to me fabregas."

The match at the Emirates is almost a must-win for both sides. The Gunners are second in the Premier League with 75 points from 33 matches, and trail league leaders Manchester City by a point, having played one more game. The Blues, meanwhile, are 12th with 39 points from 32 games.

Fans, however, were surprised by Ranveer Singh's appearance. Here are some of the best reactions as the Bollywood star appeared ahead of Arsenal vs. Chelsea:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is focused on Chelsea

Arsenal enter the clash at the Emirates on the back of a poor run of form. They are winless in their last four games and have managed only three points. However, given Chelsea's form, many have given the Gunners the edge.

Arteta, though, sounded cautious. He claimed that the Blues have a quality side in their ranks and will come into the game aiming to secure all three points.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League match, Arteta said (via the Gunners' website):

“They are going to try to come to the Emirates to beat us. They have a great manager and exceptional players, so it is very difficult to predict what they will do because they can play in various ways with different players and different qualities as well. We are going to prepare for the game to win it, that’s it."

A win for the Gunners would help them keep their thin hopes of winning the Premier League alive. The Blues, meanwhile, might get a boost to finish their season strong if they manage to get all three points at the Emirates.

