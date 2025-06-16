"He could take a game by the scruff of the neck" - Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri names Chelsea legend as one of his footballing idols

Arsenal sensation Ethan Nwaneri has surprisingly named Chelsea legend Eden Hazard as one of his footballing idols in an interview. The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakout season with the Gunners, proving his worth as a first-team regular as they finished second in the Premier League.

Nwaneri was a guest on a FootballJOE segment, where he was asked to name a footballer who inspired him growing up, apart from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The teenager named Hazard, pointing out that the Belgian had the ability to take control and turn the tide in games on his own. He said (via TBR Football);

“Eden Hazard, definitely. Definitely an attacker that inspired me. Just the way that he could take a game by the scruff of the neck. I wouldn’t say I mould my game, but I can take bits from everyone and add it to my own game. Because I think the main thing about playing well is being yourself.”

Arsenal gem Nwaneri could quite easily have followed in the footsteps of Hazard and played for Chelsea, having spent time in the Blues' academy as a child. He also had a scholarship offer from the Blues in the summer of 2023 after he made his senior debut for Arsenal before he went on to sign with the Gunners.

Ethan Nwaneri is with the England U-21 squad at the Euros this summer after posting impressive numbers for Mikel Arteta's side. The youngster scored nine goals and provided two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions, earning his stripes as a bona fide first-team player.

Arsenal preparing offer to hijack Chelsea target: Reports

Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens this summer, as per reports. The English youth international is a target for Chelsea, who have an agreement in place with him on personal terms.

Fichajes.net reports (via The Pride of London) that the Gunners are prepared to submit a bid of €50 million to bring the 20-year-old winger to the Emirates Stadium this summer. They are looking to begin negotiations with a much lower bid than Chelsea, who saw a €55 million offer rejected, put forward.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking to add much-needed attacking depth this summer, having struggled in the absence of key attackers through injury last season. With Raheem Sterling set to return to Stamford Bridge after his disappointing loan spell, they recognize the need for a new winger and are prepared to act decisively.

