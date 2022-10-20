"He has to take his opportunities when they come" – Kevin Campbell warns Arsenal star he may be forced to leave Emirates

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Gunners midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga might depart the club in the future.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 27 points from 10 games, with their only defeat coming on their trip to Old Trafford last month. So far, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have featured in most minutes from midfield this campaign.

Lokonga, 22, has managed to start just two Premier League matches this season. Despite starting three UEFA Europa League games, the Belgian has expressed his displeasure at bidding his time on the substitute bench. He told La Derniere Heure (via Evening Standard):

"Honestly, it's difficult. At the end of last season, I almost snapped. I called my agent to ask him if staying at Arsenal was a good idea. He comforted me in my choice, even though I know I need to start more often to develop."

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell asserted that Lokonga could secure a transfer elsewhere if he grows too impatient:

"There is potential for that. He may look to leave. The key to everything is the fit. If Sambi Lokonga wants to start then he has to leave Arsenal because he is not starting right now. He is a young player though, so right now, it is about being a valued member of the squad and improving."

Campbell advised Lokonga to make the most of his opportunities in order to get closer to a first-team starting berth:

"Listen, Granit Xhaka is hitting levels that we have never seen. If Xhaka is hitting those levels, the younger ones beneath him have to get up to his level. Unfortunately, Sambi is going to have to bide his time. He has to take his opportunities when they come. That is the difference."

Lokonga, who arrived from Anderlecht for £15.75 million last summer, is expected to start Arsenal's upcoming UEFA Europa League home clash against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday (20 October).

Arsenal set asking price for Nuno Tavares

According to Football London, Arsenal have placed a price tag of £25.5 million on left-back Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan at Marseille.

Tavares, 22, joined the Gunners from Benfica for a fee in the region of £7.2 million last summer. After failing to impress at the Emirates Stadium, he joined Marseille on a temporary deal earlier this summer.

An offensive-minded wing-back, the Portuguese has started eight of his team's 11 Ligue 1 matches and all four of their UEFA Champions League games. He has scored three goals in the process.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes