“He should be taking responsibility because he’s the captain” - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes stance clear on Bruno Fernandes’ future

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has opened up about captain Bruno Fernandes' future at the club. Amorim's comments came amid widespread speculation about the Portuguese's potential exit from the club this summer.

Ad

Bruno Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's most significant players since joining them in January 2020. The 30-year-old renewed his contract until 2027 in August last year with an option to extend for another year. However, reports about Fernandes considering leaving Old Trafford have been rife since last season. Multiple outlets suggested that the Portugal international has gained interest from the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

In a recent interview, Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim addressed rumors about Bruno Fernandes' future at the club. He reiterated that Fernandes is an integral part of the team and said (via Manchester Evening News):

Ad

Trending

"We already talk about that many times. You can see by the performance, the leadership, and the passion he has for the game, it’s really important. Especially in these kinds of moments. The last game, the team was without pressure, they performed quite well, everybody wants the ball. But we had some difficult moments and in those difficult moments you can see that Bruno is the guy that takes responsibility."

Ad

Amorim continued:

"He should be (taking responsibility) because he’s the captain, he’s experienced, he’s really important for us and really important for what we want to build with this team."

Manchester United ended the 2024-25 season with disappointment, as they went trophyless and did not qualify for any stage of European football. However, Bruno Fernandes had a better season individually, contributing 19 goals and 20 assists in 57 outings across competitions. He ended the season as the Red Devils' top scorer.

Ad

When Bruno Fernandes commented on his future at Manchester United following Europa League final loss

Bruno Fernandes - Source: Getty

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, marking a disastrous end to their season. In the post-match press conference after the loss, Bruno Fernandes made his stance clear about his future. He said that he's open to a departure if the club sells him.

Ad

"I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I’m [costing] too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it." Fernandes said (via Sports Illustrated).

Ad

The Portuguese superstar added:

"I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is and football sometimes is like this."

After Manchester United's loss in the Europa League, their budget for the summer transfer window will be constrained amid well-known financial troubles. However, the Red Devils will have to make major decisions about revamping the squad, as they need multiple reinforcements, especially in their attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More