“He taught me that I had to steal the ball” - Real Madrid icon Marcelo shares how Jose Mourinho made him the best

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo opened up about how Jose Mourinho helped him become a better player. He said that the Portuguese tactician taught him how to be more aggressive.

Marcelo, on Thursday, February 6, announced his retirement from football. The legendary Brazilian defender spent 16 seasons with the Spanish giants where he established himself as one of the best left-backs in the game.

Jose Mourinho served as Los Blancos manager between 2010 to 2013, and Marcelo was one of the integral players of the manager's setup. Under his tutelage, the Spanish giants won the 2011 Copa del Rey and 2012 La Liga.

In an interview with El Homiguero, Marcelo spoke about Mourinho and the influence he had on his career (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Mourinho taught me to be more aggressive. I always wanted to have the ball, but he taught me that I had to steal the ball first. He helped me a lot.

"He told me: 'You don't know how to defend. I'm going to teach you, and I'm going to make you the best.' It's nice."

Marcelo featured for Real Madrid 113 times under Mourinho, recording nine goals and 21 assists. Overall, he played 546 times for the club, registering 38 goals and 108 assists.

How did Jose Mourinho perform as Real Madrid manager?

Jose Mourinho was appointed the Real Madrid manager in the summer of 2010 after guiding Inter Milan to their first continental treble in the 2009-10 season. He won the Copa del Rey in his first season in Madrid.

Mourihno secured the league title for Real Madrid the next season. Los Blancos won La Liga in style, setting a host of records, including most points in a season (100), most goals scored (121) and best goal difference (+89).

During the 2012-13 season, Mourinho won the Spanish Super Cup but finished behind Barcelona in the league and lost in the Copa del Rey final to Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho apparently had a fallout with senior players at the club, namely Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, and was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2012-13 season.

In 127 games as Los Blancos manager, Mourinho recorded 127 wins, 28 draws and 23 losses.

