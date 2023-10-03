“He was in and out of the team and he got frustrated” – Frank Lampard says he did not want to sell Chelsea star who left club under him

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has voiced his surprise and disappointment at the club's decision to part ways with many of their academy graduates. However, one notable departure Lampard had strong reservations about was Fikayo Tomori.

Lampard revealed that he had wanted to keep Tomori. The 25-year-old England international had 27 appearances for the Blues, with three goal contributions. Still, due to the presence of five center-backs in the squad and Tomori's inconsistent playing time, the young defender grew frustrated and sought a transfer, ultimately leaving the club.

He said via Sky Sports:

''Fikayo Tomori I wanted to keep, but at the same time I had five centre-backs. He was in and out of the team and he got frustrated and he wanted to leave, that happens with young players.''

Lampard, who managed the Blues from 2019 to 2021, expressed his shock at the club's choice to sell many talented young players. A decision he did not anticipate when he took over as manager during a challenging period for the club.

During his first season in charge, Lampard relied heavily on Chelsea's academy talents. He was bringing through many young players, including Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, and Billy Gilmour. However, most of these players have since left the club, leaving only Reece James from that batch.

Reflecting on the departures, Lampard added:

"I think if you look across that list, I’m slightly surprised by it. At that time, I would have expected more players to stay longer."

Lampard also emphasized the importance of a strong connection between fans and academy players. He acknowledged that Chelsea supporters take pride in players who have risen through the ranks. However, he recognized that modern football involves various stakeholders, including club owners and sporting directors, who may not share the same vision.

Conor Gallagher expresses pride as Chelsea captain after 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League

Conor Gallagher has expressed immense pride in his leadership role at Stamford Bridge after securing a win for Chelsea against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Under Gallagher's captaincy, the Blues registered a dominating 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday, October 2.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gallagher said:

"It's a really proud moment and time for me to captain the club. You know how much it means to me to do well at Chelsea. It’s my club that I’ve supported all my life. It’s amazing. I just want to keep trying to perform."

This was only their second win this season in seven Premier League games, propelling them from 15th to 11th place. The Blues' coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is determined to sustain this momentum as he builds a new team at Stamford Bridge.