"He does what the team needs" - Philippe Senderos heaps praises on 'unselfish' Arsenal player, compares him to Gunners legend Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos has lauded skipper Martin Odegaard for his influence on the Gunners this season. The retired defender compared the Norwegian midfielder to Gunners legend Cesc Fabregas.

Odegaard has been in stellar form at the Emirates this campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 28 Premier League appearances. The Arsenal skipper has played an instrumental role in Mikel Arteta's side this season, who are in pole position to win the league.

Senderos lavished praise on the Norway international and told Stadium Astro (via The Boot Room):

“[Fabregas was] Very influential . You can see that in Odegaard as well, very influential for Arsenal again. He’s unselfish, he runs for the team, he does what needs to be done for the team. He doesn’t do things to make himself look better but he does what the team needs."

He added:

“He’s also the relay of the coach on the pitch, you can see that as well. He comes to the side and speaks to Mikel Arteta and relays that to the rest of the team. He’s a real leader."

Fabregas made 303 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 57 goals and providing 95 assists before leaving for Barcelona in 2011.

Odegaard, meanwhile, put on a great performance in the Gunners' 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday (April 1), providing an assist in the encounter. The Norwegian midfielder's display did not go unnoticed by Senderos, who said:

"And you could see today, sometimes he was the one pressing on the central defenders and continuing the run. Not pressing one time, but continuing to the second and third one. This brings a lot of energy to the rest of the team, it’s contagious.”

Arsenal will next face Liverpool at Anfield on April 9.

"He has been absolutely sensational" - Former Liverpool midfielder names Arsenal star as Premier League player of the year

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson has named Odegaard as his Premier League Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Englishman has chosen the Arsenal midfielder over prominent names such as Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka, who have been in exceptional form as well.

Hutchinson explained his decision and said (via HITC):

“Well, because he has been absolutely sensational. I nearly went with my heart. I nearly went with [Oleksandr] Zinchenko for what he is going through and the performances he is putting in. But I remembered all the games I have commented on this season. I have done their last five games and the kid has been sensational. He has been out of this world."

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The North London outfit seem to be on track to win their first league title since the iconic 2003-04 campaign.

