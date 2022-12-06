“He is both a team player and a star in his own right” – Adam Lallana explains why Liverpool target reminds him of Alexander-Arnold 

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The youngster has caught many eyes with his performances for the Three Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, earning plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

Lallana, former England Player of the Year in 2016, has waxed lyrical about the midfielder, who has been strongly linked with Liverpool. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder told The Times:

“There were probably four or five times in the opening stages against Senegal when Jude ran to put someone under pressure. He may not have got the ball, but he forced an error and that is massive. That is so important."

He praised Bellingham's energy and his work rate to help his teammates in defense:

"It is not just about winning the ball back, but also the energy it creates in the team. That Jude understands this at the age of 19 is, frankly, obscene. There is a fearlessness that Jude embodies, too, that is so refreshing."

He added:

"He is happy to run back and help out his team-mates when he is required but, from an attacking point of view, he wants to run forward and make things happen. His driving burst up the pitch that led to England’s second goal exemplified that."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jude Bellingham continues to play with the hearts of Liverpool fans 🤣 Jude Bellingham continues to play with the hearts of Liverpool fans 🤣 https://t.co/sD3YenAfg9

Lallana has compared Bellingham's rapid rise to that of Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold a few years back.

The former Southampton man also revealed that Jordan Henderson spoke to him regarding Bellingham's talent a couple of years ago. He added:

“He didn’t look to play safe but instead sought to cause chaos and his team-mates reaped the rewards. The reality that he is both a team player and a star in his own right is the sign of an exceptional player. For now, though, his rise reminds me of how Trent Alexander-Arnold came through at Liverpool."

He added:

“That said, I have not seen a player this young able to exert the same influence on matches as Jude. No matter what names you put to me, no one comes close. Jordan (Henderson) does not give praise out willy-nilly and the fact he was saying to me two years ago after Jude first joined up with England “watch this kid, wait until you see this kid” told me he was a special talent.”

Graeme Souness explains why Jude Bellingham won't join Liverpool

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has opened up on his fears that the Reds could miss out on their priority target Jude Bellingham.

The Scotsman has claimed that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder's transfer fee could be beyond the Merseyside giants' reach. He said:

"I think he is going to be an absolute star, and unfortunately, I don't think he will end up at Liverpool because unless Liverpool get different owners, they will not be able to afford him."

Bellingham has been phenomenal for both club and country this season and is enjoying a fantastic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

He has been impressive at the heart of the England midfield, having scored one goal and produced one assist in four World Cup games.

The coveted midfielder has nine goals and three assists in 22 games to his name for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes