"He is in a team that is not suitable for him" - Fernando Tissone says leaving PSG will be the 'best choice' for star forward 

Fernando Tissone recently advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi to quit the Paris-based club. The Argentine forward has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tissone believes the striker should call it quits at the Parc des Princes in favor of a move to England.

Tissone, who played alongside Icardi at Sampdoria, urged his former teammate to leave PSG, telling Calciomercato.it:

“He is in a team that is not suitable for him. It is more difficult to put it into that pattern. The best choice would be to find another accommodation, another team because he is a very strong player.”

Icardi has struggled for game time since his arrival at PSG, with the Parisians using him sparingly despite their huge outlay for him. He seems to have lost the favor of current head coach Mauricio Pochettino, with Icardi barely featuring in the team.

Icardi has been linked with a move away from France for a while and will hope he can resume his career again at a new club. Arsenal, who are rebuilding a fantastic team, could add the experienced goalscorer to their side as the last piece of the proverbial puzzle.

PSG and Barcelona show serious interest in Bayern Munich marksman: Reports

According to Christian Falk of SPORT BILD, the Blaugrana and the Parisians are highly interested in signing Bayern ace Robert Lewandowski. The star's agent has reportedly been in 'permanent contact' with both clubs and the higher-ups at the Allianz Arena are said to be aware of the situation.

The star has been a prolific goalscorer for Die Roten this season, coming off the back of the last season when he broke several Bundesliga records. He remains at the top of the goalscorers' list in Germany and clearly has no intention of slowing down.

A move to France or Spain could be a change of pace for the Bayern marksman, who has spent the bulk of his career in the German top flight. With the Parisians uncertain about Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, Lewandowski may be a quick fix to the club's requirements for goals.

