“He was terrible today, absolutely” - Jason Cundy tells Arsenal to ‘get rid of’ 25-year-old star after semi-final loss to Newcastle

Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy reckons Arsenal need to offload Kai Havertz after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United. The Gunners crashed out of the EFL Cup after losing 4-0 on aggregate during their second-leg semifinal clash at St. James' Park yesterday (February 5).

After losing the first leg 2-0 at home, Arsenal had to start on the front foot to get back into the tie. However, goals from Jacob Murphy (19') and Anthony Gordon (52') condemned them to defeat.

Kai Havertz started up front, playing all 90 minutes. However, the 25-year-old completed just 11 passes from an attempted 18 (61 percent accuracy), created zero chances and landed no shots on target. He also completed zero dribbles, crosses, or long balls, losing eight duels in the process, per FotMob.

Trending

Following the game, Cundy told talkSPORT (via TBR Football):

“Havertz, if ever there is a game Arsenal fans want to go and show the board and say ‘this is why we need a striker’, today is it. Havertz, he just walks around up there at times. That’s the Havertz we saw at Chelsea. He throws in these performances every now and then – he’ll throw in a couple of brilliant ones and get goals – but let me tell you now, that Havertz there, they need to get rid of that Havertz, that performance in Havertz. I thought he was terrible today, absolutely.”

Havertz has had a decent season as the Gunners' false nine, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Martinelli injury update following Newcastle loss

Mikel Arteta has admitted Gabriel Martinelli felt his hamstring after he was forced off during Arsenal's 2-0 defeat against Newcastle last night. The Brazilian winger is set to go for an MRI scan sometime today to see the extent of his injury.

Arteta stated (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Gabriel Martinelli felt something, it was his hamstring and he wasn't comfortable to continue. So we will have to have an MRI scan tomorrow to see the extent of the injury."

Expand Tweet

Martinelli was unable to continue after going down in the 36th minute after picking up a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri a minute later. Arsenal fans will be hoping the former's injury isn't serious, given long-term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners will next be in action against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, February 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback