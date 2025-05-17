Manchester United fans online have slammed Manuel Ugarte for his performance in the side's 1-0 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Friday (May 16). The Uruguayan midfielder replaced Casemiro in the midfield, and less than a minute later, the Red Devils conceded the only goal of the match.
Following the final whistle, fans on social media blasted the 24-year-old for his performance, with one post saying:
"Ugarte is the biggest donkey."
Another post said:
"We weren’t bad until ugarte came on."
Another post said:
"Ugarte is no better than Mctominay btw."
Another post claimed:
"Ugarte is terrible."
The final post in our selection read:
"Ugarte is trash I have to admit that. Shame we couldnt get Neves."
Manuel Ugarte has failed to impress at Manchester United since arriving in the summer of 2024 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported €50 million. He has played 45 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring twice and providing six assists
However, his debut season has seen the English giants fall to unprecedented depths. Ugarte is signed with the Red Devils until the summer of 2029.
Ruben Amorim impressed by Manchester United's performance in defeat to Chelsea ahead of Europa League final
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said he was impressed by his side's performance in their 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday. The Red Devils are gearing up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday (May 21).
Discussing his side's performance against Chelsea in the press conference, Amorim said (via FotMob):
"I think we started great, well, but in the final third we needed to be a bit more aggressive. We were there, we faced the game in the right way. It was a bit of bad luck today. Sometimes we want to press and to score a goal, but we lost a little bit of concentration. It was different, but you never like when you lose the game. We were competitive, that was clear."
"We have to prepare for each competition, with five days, we can rest. We have to prepare [for the Europa League final], two days to recover and then two days to prepare. In the end, I looked at all the players and I think they are OK. Of course, we are excited to be in the final."
The Portuguese tactician concluded by saying
"Since day one, the pressure has been there, but I live quite well with the pressure. When you have the final of any cup, we show up, so we are prepared for that."
The win moved Chelsea to fourth place with four wins from their last five league games. Manchester United are 16th with 39 points. In their last five league games, they have one draw and four losses.