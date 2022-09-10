"He is terrified that another Dutch manager will succeed there" - Journalist makes startling claim about Erik ten Hag and ex-Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal 

Dutch journalist Nico Dijkshoorn has said that Louis van Gaal didn't want Erik ten Hag to join Manchester United so that another Dutch manager doesn't succeed at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal took over the reins of the Red Devils after David Moyes in 2014. He guided them to an FA Cup triumph in the 2015-16 season but was sacked two days later.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer followed the Dutchman at Old Trafford but failed to impress. Ralf Rangnick then joined the club as interim manager last season, but the Manchester United hierarchy picked Ten Hag to replace Rangnick this summer.

However, Van Gaal warned the former Ajax manager not to take the job. Dijkshoorn has said that that was because he didn't want another Dutch manager to do well at the club.

In his column for Voetbal International, Dijkshoorn wrote:

"Erik ten Hag received the unsolicited advice from Louis van Gaal months ago not to go to Manchester United. The reason why he came up with that good advice was obvious to the chastened Louis van Gaal watchers: he is terrified that another Dutch trainer will succeed there."

He added:

"That some provincial, who has not even been a gym teacher, will succeed: to forge a team of all those lost millionaires. I would have loved to have been there, preferably with my back to the television and watching Louis all the time as he watched Manchester United against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday. Louis must have been through hell."

Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford began poorly, as his team lost against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) at home and Brentford (4-0) away. However, they won four games on the trot after that, including wins against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

They recently suffered their third defeat of the season in a 1-0 reverse at home against Real Sociedad in their UEFA Europa League opener on Thursday (September 9) night.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Important to remember this when we have bad results like we did yesterday. Patience! Erik ten Hag after beating Arsenal: "I understand fans, they dream. But we are at the start of the process. We are still far away."Important to remember this when we have bad results like we did yesterday. Patience! #mufc Erik ten Hag after beating Arsenal: "I understand fans, they dream. But we are at the start of the process. We are still far away."Important to remember this when we have bad results like we did yesterday. Patience! #mufc https://t.co/cz18cybaGd

Former Manchester United midfielder joins Galatasaray

Juan Mata has joined Galatasaray after leaving Manchester United after his contract with the club expiered earlier this summer.

The 34-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Turkish club with an option to extend it for another year. After joining Galatasaray, Mata said (via ESPN):

"I feel so good. I am excited and very motivated. I'm grateful for being here. Everyone is being very friendly. I can't wait to win with Galatasaray."

Juan Mata García @juanmata8 ! So happy to be here! Very proud to play for the most successful club in the country . Let’s goooo Hello! So happy to be here! Very proud to play for the most successful club in the country. Let’s goooo @GalatasaraySK Hello 🇹🇷! So happy to be here! Very proud to play for the most successful club in the country 🙏. Let’s goooo @GalatasaraySK 🦁❤️💛 https://t.co/xwZAu3tKFp

Mata contributed 51 goals and 47 assists in 285 games for the Red Devils across competitions since joining from Chelsea in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav