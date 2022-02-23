"He texted me and congratulated me for this transfer" - Former Liverpool attacker says he had a 'really good' relationship with Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has lifted the lid on his relationship with the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and what the German said to him after his move to the Chicago Fire.

During his unveiling event in the United States, Shaqiri was asked about his relationship with the Liverpool manager. The attacker revealed that he remains in touch with the German tactician, who even took the time to wish him luck at Chicago Fire. He said at a press conference:

"Jurgen, I've known him for a long time. Since I played for Bayern, we played against him, he was Dortmund's coach. It was a big rivalry there. I had a wonderful three years at Liverpool, we won many titles. I had a beautiful time, I can always learn from these big coaches."

"I'm proud to have worked with Jurgen Klopp. I had a really good relationship with him. He texted me too and congratulated me for this transfer [to Chicago Fire]. We still stay in contact."

The Merseyside-based club signed the 30-year-old from Stoke City for £13m in the summer of 2018. Shaqiri went on to spend three years at Anfield before joining Ligue 1 club Lyon for a deal worth £9.5m.

The move to France, though, did not go according to plan for the former Bayern Munich star. Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire acquired the Switzerland international's services from Lyon for around £6m this month.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Xherdan Shaqiri says Jürgen Klopp texted him ahead of his move to the MLS:



Shaqiri has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Chicago Fire. Having had stints in Germany, Italy, England and France, the 30-year-old will now be looking to have a successful spell in the United States.

Xherdan Shaqiri's time at Liverpool in numbers

Xherdan Shaqiri was linked with a move to Anfield ever since his time at Bayern Munich. The Reds finally acquired his services after triggering a £13m release clause in his contract with Stoke City after their relegation from the Premier League.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of him, Shaqiri had to settle with being a squad player during his time with the Merseyside outfit. Despite that, he played a total of 63 games for the side.

Shaqiri scored eight goals and provided nine assists during his time at Anfield. His brace in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Manchester United in the 2018-19 season are his most memorable goals for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Despite being a squad player, Shaqiri helped the Reds win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

