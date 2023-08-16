"He doesn't think about that" - Jordi Alba heaps praise on Lionel Messi after Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

Jordi Alba spoke about Lionel Messi's heroics for Inter Miami following the team's 4-1 win against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Tuesday (August 15). Tata Martino's team will play Nashville FC in the final on Sunday.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring early before Messi scored a long-ranger. Alba made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time, getting on the scoresheet for the first time for Miami.

While Alejandro Bedoya pulled one back for Philadelphia, the Herons secured yet another spectacular win with David Ruiz netting the fourth in the 84th minute. Alba said (via AS USA):

"Of course Leo makes the difference. There's no doubt about it. But we're also here to help him with everything we can. I think we have seen a team that know how to compete well."

He added:

"I think it’s important that Messi keeps scoring, but I know him well. He doesn't think about that. That's statistics and add-ons for a player, but what Leo wants is to win for the team, for the people, for Inter Miami."

Since making his Miami debut on July 21, Messi has now scored nine goals and provided one assist in six games for the MLS club. Despite being 36, Messi remains a force to be reckoned with in the final third.

Tata Martino says Lionel Messi is happier at Inter Miami than he was at PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG spell didn't turn out as expected. During his two year stint in French football, the Argentine was often made the scapegoat whenever the team underperformed.

Tata Martino has now said that Messi is much happier at MLS club Inter Miami than he was at PSG. Speaking about Messi, Martino told the media before the Philadelphia clash (via GOAL):

"You see it in the field; I don't have to tell you, but he's a lot calmer, much happier. Being happy also has to do with where he's been."

Lionel Messi is in great form on the pitch and has been scoring for fun at Inter Miami. Whether he can win a trophy by lifting the Leagues Cup within a month of his debut for the Herons remains to be seen.