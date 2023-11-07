"He thinks he is too cool to sweat" - Tim Sherwood labels Arsenal star as 'complete waste of time' in scathing rant

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has lashed out at Arsenal star Kai Harvertz following his slow start to the season. The former Blackburn midfielder labeled the German 'a complete waste of time' as he questioned what he brings to the table at the Emirates Stadium.

It goes without saying that Arsenal are yet to really reap the rewards of their investment on Kai Harvertz. The Gunners splashed a whopping €75 million to sign the attacking midfielder from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. However, the player has failed to hit the ground running so far this season.

Havertz has made 17 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side across all competitions so far this term, recording just one goal and assist each to his name. The German had an outing to forget during Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League last weekend.

Speaking after the game, Tim Sherwood couldn't help but slam the former Chelsea star, whom he described as a 'complete waste of time'.

"Havertz, for me, is a complete waste of time,” the Englishman told Premier League Productions (h/t HITC). “I just don’t know what he is. I am not sure what he is, at all.

"Is he a ten? A nine? He certainly isn’t an eight. It looks like he runs around. He thinks he is too cool to sweat. I think there are better options."

"If that was a kid making his debut, from what I saw at the weekend, but on a consistent basis if a kid goes in and performs like he performs, you would never see him again. That is an overrated player," he added.

Despite his struggles, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta continues to give chances to Kai Havertz to help him rediscover his form at the Emirates Stadium. .

Arsenal identify key targets for winter transfer window

The Gunners are determined to claim silverware this season and are willing to do all it takes to get the job done. They're reportedly ready to reinforce their team when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal have identified Santos striker Marcos Leonardo as one of their key targets for January. The Brazilian is in brilliant form at the moment, having recorded 21 goals and four assists to his name in 42 games this year.

The Londoners are also said to be monitoring the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Arthur Vermelean, and Douglas Luiz. It remains to be seen who will end up switching to the Emirates Stadium.