"He ticks the boxes that Arsenal need" - Agbonlahor urges Gunners to snap up 'great signing'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, as per HITC.

Tielemans, 25, is being heavily linked with a move to the Gunners. The Belgian midfielder has a year left to run on his current contract with Leicester City and a move to the Emirates Stadium could be in the offing.

Despite having already signed FC Porto midfielder Fabio Viera, Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners' potential move for Tielemans, claiming the side needs another midfielder: He told talkSPORT:

“(Tielemans would be a) great signing. They need a midfielder. He ticks the boxes that Arsenal need. He can score goals and gets around the pitch."

Agbonlahor went on to compare Arsenal's pursuit to that of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have signed Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma. He added:

“They need someone to fill that position. They have seen their closest rivals Spurs, with Bissouma coming in. Raphinha is going to choose either Chelsea or Barcelona, so Arsenal need a couple of more players.”

Tielemans has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side ever since arriving from AS Monaco back in 2019 for £40.5 million.

He made 50 appearances for the Foxes last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. The season prior, the Belgian star scored a stunning strike against Chelsea as Leicester claimed their first FA Cup success with a 1-0 victory in the final.

Arsenal looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of Youri Tielemans

The Gunners are gunning for the Belgian midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly being rivaled by Manchester United in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans but are confident of winning the race.

Mikel Arteta has already added four new faces to his squad following the arrivals of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner and Marquinhos. The Gunners' summer transfer business is well underway and they seem keen to bolster their midfield.

The Belgian would arrive at the Emirates Stadium having grown into one of the Premier League's most admired midfielders. He has been the driving force in the middle of the park for Brendan Rodgers' side. Tielemans also boasts international experience through his appearances with the Belgian national team.

Tielemans has earned 52 international caps, scoring two goals. He is expected to be part of the Belgian side that travels to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

