Arsenal confident of sealing £30m deal for 25-year-old ahead of Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal are positive about beating Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Sun.

The Gunners have made four new additions to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season so far. They have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined fee of around £83 million.

Arsenal are expected to bolster their ranks further before the transfer window slams shut. Having completed Jesus' signing from Manchester City this week, they are said to have turned their attention towards bringing in another midfielder.

It emerged last month that the north London giants have serious interest in Leicester star Tielemans. Mikel Arteta's side have now stepped up their interest in the 25-year-old, according to the aforementioned source.

Arsenal are hopeful of acquiring the Belgium international's services from Leicester for £30 million. They are also confident about beating Manchester United to the player's signing, as per the report.

Apart from the Red Devils, Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in Tielemans. However, the Gunners appear keen to get a deal for the central midfielder across the line.

Arteta had reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves as his top target. He was then forced to turn to Tielemans after Bruno Lage's side slapped a £75 million price tag on the Portuguese.

The London outfit have also considered making an offer for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, the Serbia international would cost a fee in excess of £50 million while being two years older than Tielemans and having never played in the Premier League.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is not keen on the idea of losing Tielemans this summer. The Belgian, though, has his contract expiring next year. The Foxes could thus be forced to sell him.

Arsenal competition with Manchester United in Lisandro Martinez chase

Arteta is determined to strengthen his options in defense by signing a centre-back this summer. The Gunners have thus identified Ajax's Lisandro Martinez as a potential recruit ahead of the new season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax



Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience. 🚨🇦🇷 #AjaxManchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. https://t.co/blBc7uBjW7

However, Arsenal face competition from Manchester United in the race for the Argentina international. There have been suggestions that the player could be on his way to Old Trafford for £40 million.

The Gunners, though, have not given up hope of signing Martinez this summer if the report is to be believed. It remains to be seen if they can convince the 24-year-old to reject Manchester United in favor of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far