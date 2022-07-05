"Wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United and Arsenal target

Manchester United and Arsenal have received some good news about Ajax midfielder Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine star is a top target for both clubs, with United now under the management of former Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag.
Notable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared this update regarding the star on his Twitter account:
"Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.
"Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting.."
The United manager enjoyed a close relationship with the Argentine defender and both dominated Dutch football together. Ten Hag now intends to bolster his options at United by bringing in the dependable midfielder.
The Gunners too are interested in a move for the talented Argentine. Mikel Arteta continues his Arsenal rebuild and sees the Argentine as an important piece in the project.
Whichever team can secure the services of the Argentine will be getting an amazing midfielder into their ranks. If the Ajax man does move, he is sure to play an important part in the fortunes of his next club in the coming season.
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester United target
United have already lost a transfer battle to the Gunners, or so it seems, with recent news about Youri Tielemans.
Arsenal and the vibrant midfielder have agreed on personal terms, according to notable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs (via Football London). He stated that the Gunners had been working on signing the Leicester City midfielder for nearly a year and had taken further steps by agreeing personal terms.
Although the Gunners are yet to submit a bid to the Foxes, Jacobs does not expect the fee to surpass £32 million. The lowest Leicester City are likely to accept is reportedly £25 million.
Manchester United were very interested in Tielemans, but the Belgium international has his heart set on the Emirates Stadium rather than Old Trafford. With the transfer window still far from ending, the coming weeks will see the star decide on where he would like to continue his career.