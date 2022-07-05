"Wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Manchester United and Arsenal target

Manchester United and Arsenal have received some good news about Ajax midfielder Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine star is a top target for both clubs, with United now under the management of former Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag.

Notable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared this update regarding the star on his Twitter account:

"Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax



Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today - he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience. 🚨🇦🇷 #AjaxManchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting. https://t.co/blBc7uBjW7

"Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority - Arsenal, still there fighting.."

The United manager enjoyed a close relationship with the Argentine defender and both dominated Dutch football together. Ten Hag now intends to bolster his options at United by bringing in the dependable midfielder.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - JUST IN: Manchester United want to complete the signing of Lisandro Martínez before this Friday so that he can go on tour with them. After a long conversation with Manchester United, Ajax are now willing to cooperate with a transfer but do still want €50M. [ - JUST IN: Manchester United want to complete the signing of Lisandro Martínez before this Friday so that he can go on tour with them. After a long conversation with Manchester United, Ajax are now willing to cooperate with a transfer but do still want €50M. [ @MikeVerweij 🚨 - JUST IN: Manchester United want to complete the signing of Lisandro Martínez before this Friday so that he can go on tour with them. After a long conversation with Manchester United, Ajax are now willing to cooperate with a transfer but do still want €50M. [@MikeVerweij] https://t.co/F30M6zpUTJ

The Gunners too are interested in a move for the talented Argentine. Mikel Arteta continues his Arsenal rebuild and sees the Argentine as an important piece in the project.

Whichever team can secure the services of the Argentine will be getting an amazing midfielder into their ranks. If the Ajax man does move, he is sure to play an important part in the fortunes of his next club in the coming season.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester United target

United have already lost a transfer battle to the Gunners, or so it seems, with recent news about Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal and the vibrant midfielder have agreed on personal terms, according to notable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs (via Football London). He stated that the Gunners had been working on signing the Leicester City midfielder for nearly a year and had taken further steps by agreeing personal terms.

Although the Gunners are yet to submit a bid to the Foxes, Jacobs does not expect the fee to surpass £32 million. The lowest Leicester City are likely to accept is reportedly £25 million.

Manchester United were very interested in Tielemans, but the Belgium international has his heart set on the Emirates Stadium rather than Old Trafford. With the transfer window still far from ending, the coming weeks will see the star decide on where he would like to continue his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far