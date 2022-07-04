Arsenal identify Chelsea-linked midfielder as potential Youri Tielemans alternative - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Milinkovic-Savic, who is known for his dynamism at the heart of midfield, has been a key player for the Serie A club for seven seasons. Helping Lazio lift three trophies during his time in Italy, the towering Serb has scored 58 goals and provided 51 assists in 294 games across competitions for them.

The 27-year-old, who joined Lazio from Belgian outfit KRC Genk for around £11 million in 2015, has two years left in his deal at the Stadio Olimpico. Last season, he featured registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a potential target in the ongoing transfer window. The report also says that the midfielder's agent, Mateja Kezman, has claimed that Milinkovic-Savic will not be staying in Rome this summer.

Earlier, Corriere Dello Sport reported that Lazio have slapped a price tag of £50 million for the player. While Milinkovic-Savic is on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea (via The Sun), both London clubs are currently assessing other options.

The Blues are seemingly linked with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice (via The Sun). Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Leicester City playmaker Youri Tielemans (via Ben Jacobs) and Lille midfielder Amadou Onana (via Sacha Tavolieri).

So far, the Gunners have signed four players this summer. The Gunners have completed the signings of striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos. On the other hand, Chelsea are yet to add a new member to their roster.

Chelsea and Arsenal in race for Gleison Bremer

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, who bagged the 'Serie A Best Defender' award last season. According to 90min, Torino president Urbano Cairo has sent sporting director Davide Vagnati to London to find potential suitors for the 25-year-old defender.

Torino are hoping to sell Bremer, who has also been linked with Serie A giants Inter Milan, for €50 million while his stock is high.

Bremer joined Torino from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2018. He has made 110 appearances across competitions for the Italian side, registering 13 goals and five assists.

