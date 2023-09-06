"He told me about the club" - Manchester United new signing confirms talks with David de Gea before joining Red Devils 

Sergio Reguilon has said that he spoke to former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea before joining the club on loan this summer.

The Spanish left-back has joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan with a clause to break the deal in January. He joins as a cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are both out because of injuries.

Speaking to Manchester United's media, Reguilon revealed that he spoke with compatriot De Gea before joining the club, saying:

“I spoke a lot with David and he told me about the club. He told me you are coming to the best club in England. All these players [like De Gea] are legends over in Spain, because I follow a lot of the Premier League."

He added:

"David will always be a legend here and he told me about the club, the people that are here, the training ground, the stadium, the fans… everything."

Reguilon spent the last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, making 12 appearances across competitions. With Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies ahead of him in the pecking order at Tottenham, the Spaniard was allowed to leave on loan.

De Gea, meanwhile, left Manchester United as a free agent earlier this summer after a 12-year stint. He kept 190 clean sheets, the highest in the club's history.

With his contract expiring this summer, United and De Gea could not agree on terms for a new contract and hence, he was let go. The Spaniard is still without a club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sergio Reguilon's signing

The Red Devils were dealt a major blow when Luke Shaw picked up an injury during their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the second game week. The Englishman is expected to be out for a few weeks.

With Tyrell Malacia also recovering from an injury he suffered during pre-season, Manchester United urgently needed a left-back. After being linked with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, they eventually signed Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon.

Manager Erik ten Hag opened up about Reguilon's signing in a press conference, saying (via manutd.com):

"He is a very experienced player, a player for big clubs, a player that's played already a lot of games in La Liga, in the Premier League. So, he has a very good background, we have seen he can play very intense football, so we are happy."

Reguilon, 26, came through Real Madrid's academy and made 22 senior appearances before joining Tottenham in 2020. He has made 67 appearances for Spurs, registering two goals and nine assists.