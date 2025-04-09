“He told me he was going to be the Man City coach” - Barcelona star reflects on how Pep Guardiola almost convinced him to join PL giants

Marc-André ter Stegen has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tried to sign him from Barcelona. The German goalkeeper stated that the manager wanted him at City and even met him in person over a potential move back in 2016.

Ad

Speaking to BILD, Ter Stegen stated that Guardiola came to Barcelona and they met at a friend's apartment. He added that the manager was keen on taking him to Manchester City and pushed him to leave Camp Nou. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Meeting Pep as City were interested in me? It wasn’t just a phone call... we actually met in person. It was here in Barcelona, actually. He flew in. That morning, I had to pick someone up at the airport, not Pep, though. But he came out, wearing a cap, trying to be low-key. I saw him and thought, ‘What do I do now? Say hi in public?'

Ad

Trending

"Later that evening, we met at a friend’s apartment. He explained his ideas, his project. He told me he was going to be the Man City coach that summer and that he really wanted me. He asked if I could see myself being part of it. I thought about it a lot. His plan was very ambitious and exciting. Looking at what City has done, that plan clearly worked. I could see myself being part of that."

Ad

Marc-André ter Stegen joined Barcelona in 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Former Barca boss Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City from Bayern Munich in 2016 and was keen on Ter Stegen to replace Joe Hart.

Pep Guardiola admitted contacting Barcelona star

Pep Guardiola spoke in 2016 and admitted that he wanted to sign Marc-André ter Stegen at Manchester City. He wanted to take advantage of the German's lack of game-time at Barcelona and said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I knew that [Ter Stegen] wanted to play all the time and I got in touch with him. We needed a keeper like Claudio or Ter Stegen -- we got Claudio and Ter Stegen stayed. I didn't call any players on the phone -- there are those that are lost before they've even started. This summer I never called Messi, Neymar, Busquets, Suarez or anybody. If ever I have called a Barca player it is because he doesn't get playing time. And look, if I did, I would be well within my rights because Barca calls City players."

Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League title six times and the UEFA Champions League once during his time with City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More