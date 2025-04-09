“He told me he was going to be the Man City coach” - Barcelona star reflects on how Pep Guardiola almost convinced him to join PL giants

Marc-André ter Stegen has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tried to sign him from Barcelona. The German goalkeeper stated that the manager wanted him at City and even met him in person over a potential move back in 2016.
Speaking to BILD, Ter Stegen stated that Guardiola came to Barcelona and they met at a friend's apartment. He added that the manager was keen on taking him to Manchester City and pushed him to leave Camp Nou. He said (via Barca Universal):
"Meeting Pep as City were interested in me? It wasn’t just a phone call... we actually met in person. It was here in Barcelona, actually. He flew in. That morning, I had to pick someone up at the airport, not Pep, though. But he came out, wearing a cap, trying to be low-key. I saw him and thought, ‘What do I do now? Say hi in public?'
"Later that evening, we met at a friend’s apartment. He explained his ideas, his project. He told me he was going to be the Man City coach that summer and that he really wanted me. He asked if I could see myself being part of it. I thought about it a lot. His plan was very ambitious and exciting. Looking at what City has done, that plan clearly worked. I could see myself being part of that."
Marc-André ter Stegen joined Barcelona in 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. Former Barca boss Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City from Bayern Munich in 2016 and was keen on Ter Stegen to replace Joe Hart.
Pep Guardiola admitted contacting Barcelona star
Pep Guardiola spoke in 2016 and admitted that he wanted to sign Marc-André ter Stegen at Manchester City. He wanted to take advantage of the German's lack of game-time at Barcelona and said (via ESPN):
"I knew that [Ter Stegen] wanted to play all the time and I got in touch with him. We needed a keeper like Claudio or Ter Stegen -- we got Claudio and Ter Stegen stayed. I didn't call any players on the phone -- there are those that are lost before they've even started. This summer I never called Messi, Neymar, Busquets, Suarez or anybody. If ever I have called a Barca player it is because he doesn't get playing time. And look, if I did, I would be well within my rights because Barca calls City players."
Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League title six times and the UEFA Champions League once during his time with City.