"He told me that I will score today" - Axel Disasi claims Chelsea teammate predicted his goal against Liverpool

Axel Disasi scored Chelsea's equalizer in their 2023-24 Premier League opener at home to Liverpool on Sunday (August 13). The French defender lauded his defensive partner Ben Chilwell, saying that the latter predicted that he would score.

In a blockbuster Premier League showdown between the two heavyweights, Liverpool drew first blood, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring in the 18th minute. 10 minutes later, the visitors thought they doubled the lead, but Mohamed Salah's effort was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea took the cue to rub insult to injury. Eight minutes from the break, Disasi swept home a Chilwell cross to restore parity. Two minutes later, Chilwell thought he put the Blues into the lead, but VAR played spoilsport. With no more goals in the remainder of the game, the two teams drew for the fifth straight time in the Premier League.

Disasi said after the game to Sky Sports:

"Chilly (Ben Chilwell) yesterday he told me that I will score today, so I'm very happy, very proud of the team because in the second half we played good football and I think we deserved to win. It is good for the future."

"I like to stay in the box when we attack. Today I have the chance to score, so it's good for me and the team so I hope in future I will score lots of goals."

The former Monaco defender has scored on his debut for Chelsea, having netted 12 times in 129 games across competitions.

"In the first half an hour, Liverpool were the better team" - Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell

Chilwell (right) provided an assist on the opening day.

Ben Chilwell was one of the better players for Chelsea as the Mauricio Pochettino era kicked off in right earnest.

The 26-year-old almost capped off his outing with a goal and an assist, but his close-range effort was ruled out by VAR. Chillwell had no qualms admitting that Liverpool were the better team in the opening exchanges, telling Sky Sports:

"In the first half an hour, Liverpool were the better team, and then we conceded. When the second one went in, and it was disallowed, we got a bit of a boost. We turned it around, and the confidence started to come, and, then, we started to play the rest of the game as the manager wanted."

Pochettino and Co. next travel to West Ham United in the league on Sunday (August 20), while Liverpool host Bournemouth a day earlier.