“They said it was because I had knee problems” - Nabil Fekir lifts lid on failed Liverpool transfer 

Nabil Fekir recalls speaking with Jurgen Klopp moments before his transfer to Liverpool collapsed in 2018. Fekir's signing fell through after he interviewed with the club, had a fee negotiated with then-team Lyon and even spoke with Jurgen Klopp.

While rumors are circulating that he will join Saudi-backed Newcastle United in January, the French forward opened up about his failed trade to Liverpool even after speaking to Jurgen Klopp.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Nabil Fekir recalls chat with Jurgen Klopp moments before Liverpool transfer collapsed Nabil Fekir recalls chat with Jurgen Klopp moments before Liverpool transfer collapsed

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/QramwUDuoJ

In an interview with BetisTV and Movistar+, Fekir spoke of the move that never materialised and said:

"Everything was closed. I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jurgen Klopp and he told me that he loved me. When we were about to sign, there were problems with my representative and the negotiations broke down. They said it was because I had knee problems but the truth has been proven over time. My knee is super good.”

Fekir had been on Jurgen Klopp's radar and had allegedly completed a physical before the deal fell through. Concerns over Fekir's knee, his agent's increased demands, and Liverpool's attempt to negotiate a lesser fee with Lyon were among the reasons mentioned at the time.

I’m at Betis and I’m very happy here: Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir in action for Real Betis

Fekir moved to Real Betis a year later, and just weeks after arriving in Seville, he expressed disappointment that he had not been able to complete his move to Merseyside. At the time, Fekir claimed that an 'incredible amount of lies' had been spread about the failure of the deal to go through.

Fekir would not have been a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left Liverpool in the same window. Liverpool, it turned out, did not need to do so

Football Zone @FTBLZone_ #NUFC 🚨 Newcastle United have initiated contacts with the entourage of Nabil Fekir. It's too early to say if he will move to the Magpies, but the interest is real. [ @sebnonda via @Transferzone00 🚨 Newcastle United have initiated contacts with the entourage of Nabil Fekir. It's too early to say if he will move to the Magpies, but the interest is real. [@sebnonda via @Transferzone00] #NUFC https://t.co/SSM2quIFv4

Under former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis, the French international has been in fine form this season. However, with Newcastle's new ownership, the Real Betis player is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Also Read

After Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley sold the Magpies to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, they are now the world's wealthiest club. Fekir distanced himself from the rumors when asked about the Premier League side but refused to rule out a move. He said:

“I don’t think about the offers. I am very happy here. I am learning every day and I hope it can continue like this. The fans love me, it gives me a lot of joy and I want to give it back to them on the pitch. You never know in football but the truth is that now I don’t think about offers. I’m at Betis and I’m very happy here."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar