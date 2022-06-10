“He has told me that” – Former Real Madrid star reveals what Luka Modric told him about Aurelien Tchouameni

Former Real Madrid star Predrag 'Pedja' Mijatovic has revealed the huge praise Luka Modric has lavished on Aurelien Tchouameni as the Frenchman heads towards a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have had a stellar season, winning both the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

The likes of Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and Casemiro have flourished for Carlo Ancelotti's side in a campaign that many Los Blancos fans will likely never forget.

Kylian Mbappe looked a certainty to join Ancelotti's revolution in Madrid but decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

His French compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni, however, is on the brink of being confirmed as a new Real Madrid player (per Fabrizio Romano).

Klopp called him for Liverpool.

PSG made the best proposal.

Player only wanted Real Madrid.

Personal terms agreed with Madrid in Paris, before UCL final.

Breakthrough in the negotiations between clubs yesterday.

Done deal with Real Madrid.

Modric talked up the qualities the 22-year-old possesses ahead of the move to former Madrid star Mijatovic.

Mijatovic told Cadena Ser:

"He has told me that Tchouameni is a player who has a lot of quality.

He continued:

“He is not as creative, he fits more in Casemiro's position and Luka sees him like a young man with a lot of potential."

Carlo Ancelotti is almost certainly making long-term acquisitions with an eye on replacing stars approaching the twilight of their glittering careers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro is now aged 30 and although he is still at the top of his game, would need to be replaced in the long run.

Tchouameni seems to be the idealistic replacement given the presence he offers in midfield. The young French midfielder made 50 appearances for AS Monaco last season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

His dominance on and off the ball is earning praise and drawing comparisons to Casemiro, whom he will look to replace for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti's midfield rebuild of Real Madrid is taking shape

Eduardo Camavinga is proving to be a gem

Alongside the likely arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid already possess another French talent in their midfield.

Eduardo Camavinga joined Los Blancos from Ligue 1 side Rennes last summer and has been impressive. He has made most appearances off the bench but has really controlled games in the latter stages.

The 19-year-old made featured in 46 games last season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

His grace on the ball alongside his ball-winning abilities can be compared to Toni Kroos, 32, who seems to be creeping towards the latter stages of his career.

Meanwhile, Madrid have also been linked with Rennes ace Lovro Majer.

The Croat has earned comparisons with compatriot Luka Modric and Real Madrid appear to be in the running alongside Paris Saint-Germain for his signing (per Footmercato).

