“He is a top-class player” – Paul Robinson names Liverpool star who ‘improves’ anyone who plays alongside him

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Robinson has suggested that the Dutch international defender improves anyone playing alongside him.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday in Paris and will have their eyes on their seventh European title.

Paul Robinson has suggested that as long as van Dijk is there, it is irrelevant which centre-back Jurgen Klopp decides to play alongside the Dutchman.

The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian has however insisted that Ibrahima Konate might get the nod ahead of his experienced teammate Joel Matip. Robinson told Football Insider:

“Neither Matip or Konate played well against Wolves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) at the weekend. But whoever plays alongside Van Dijk improves."

"He is a top-class player and a leader. It is not an issue that’s for sure. They could go with Matip or Konate. I think Jurgen Klopp will go for Konate though. They have a good relationship together. They have worked well together in the Champions League this season."

Robinson has claimed that neither Konate nor Matip are anywhere close to van Dijk and that he will play a key role for Liverpool against Real Madrid.

He added:

“The important thing is that Van Dijk is fit. The other two are good players but they are not at the level of Van Dijk. It doesn’t matter who the manager selects alongside Van Dijk. It’s irrelevant.”

Who should the Liverpool manager pick alongside Virgil Van Dik?

Ibrahima Konate made his move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig last summer and it is fair to say that he has enjoyed a good debut season at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated him extensively with Joel Matip but Konate has impressed on most occasions.

Matip has been preferred by Klopp ahead of Konate in the Premier League mostly but the Frenchman has been picked in almost every big game.

Konate and Matip have played exactly the same number of Champions League games this season, but the Frenchman has been picked in seven of their last eight games.

Matip, meanwhile, has also played seven games while van Dijk has played eight. It will be quite interesting to see who Klopp picks in the final.

Matip, with all his experience, seems like the safer option but Konate's physical attributes and pace also make him a suitable choice.

