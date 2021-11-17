"He is a top player" - Jonathan Woodgate heaps praise on 21-year-old Chelsea starlet

Former Premier League defender Jonathan Woodgate has heaped praise on Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace.

Woodgate went as far as to say that Gallagher's loan move from Chelsea to Crystal Palace has been the signing of the season so far. The 41-year-old credited Gallagher's energy and the impact he has had on the pitch.

Speaking to Ladbrokes (via Metro), Jonathan Woodgate said:

"The signing of the season so far, for me, has been Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace from Chelsea. He’s in my dream team as well, actually. I love the way he plays. I watched a lot of him at Charlton under Lee Bowyer, he’s got so much energy, he scores and creates goals. He’s a top player."

Woodgate added:

"Patrick Vieira’s style of play really suits Gallagher; he’s come in and changed everything tactically, and it’s paid off for him – not least because of the impact Gallagher has had in that team since coming in."

Chelsea possess one of the most successful youth systems in England. The Blues have such great squad depth that they can afford to let Conor Gallagher leave on loan to a fellow Premier League side.

Gallagher has grown leaps and bounds whilst at Crystal Palace. The 21-year-old midfielder has scored four goals and registered two assists in 10 Premier League matches this season.

The Chelsea loanee also made his full England debut during the ongoing international break. Gallagher came off the bench during England's 10-0 win over San Marino.

Jonathan Woodgate backs Chelsea to win the Premier League this season

Jonathan Woodgate has backed Chelsea to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham defender credits Chelsea's strong defense and believes the Blues will be a real force once Romelu Lukaku starts firing. Woodgate said:

"I really fancy Chelsea to win the Premier League this year, just because they barely concede. Once they get Romelu Lukaku firing on all cylinders, I reckon they’re going to be a monster team."

He added:

"I just love the way those full-backs bomb forward; Reece James and Ben Chilwell are just so suited to this style of play Thomas Tuchel has implemented. The shape suits the team, and their two central midfielders really dictate the play. I like their intensity, too, as a unit."

As things stand, Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League standings having amassed 26 points from 11 games. The Blues are currently three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham United and four points ahead of Liverpool.

