"He totally deserves it, so I'm very happy for him" - Sadio Mane's brutally honest 2022 Ballon d'Or admission about Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema 

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has no qualms admitting that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or award this year.

The Senegalese winger continued his fine run of form in the calendar year with a goal in Bayern's 5-0 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday (October 4)).

However, Mane still feels his Los Blancos counterpart would be a worthy winner of this year's Golden Ball. Speaking after the game last night, Mane said (via RMC Sport):

"Honestly, I think Karim deserves it this year. He had a great, great season with Real, with whom he won the Champions League. ... He totally deserves it, so I'm very happy for him."

Benzema and Mane came up against each other in the Champions League final in May. While neither man scored on the night, the former ended up on the winning side.

It was the culmination of a prolific season for the Frenchman, who scored 44 goals across competitions and played a key role in Madrid's La Liga triumph too.

Mane, meanwhile, claimed a domestic cup double with Liverpool, and also guided Senegal to the African Cup of Nations title in February. Nevertheless, he reckons Benzema deserves to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Mane said:

"It was a great relief for me, but also for the whole country. I am very happy to have won my first CAN with the country, but I think Karim deserves it, I think so. sincerely."

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place on October 17.

Karim Benzema is clear favourite to win Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema produced his best form with Real Madrid last season, helping them to a league and European double. Out of his 44 strikes, 27 came in La Liga, with an additional 15 in the Champions League, as the Frenchman cantered to the Golden Boot in both competitions.

Robert Lewandowski is in the running once more, enjoying another 50-goal campaign with Bayern Munich, but their poor result in Europe could hurt his chances.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were in excellent form for Liverpool in the first half of the campaign, but their Premier League and Champions League losses only make them outside favourites.

Benzema is the clear favourite for the bookies to win his first Ballon d'Or. Despite injuries curtailing his time on the field this season, the Frenchman remains the leading contender for the prestigious award.

