"He has a tough mission ahead" - Rivaldo claims Xavi is 'about to become' Barcelona's new manager, advises him to sign 'two or three' new players

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has advised Xavi to sign a few players once the club announces him as their new manager. Reports have suggested that Barcelona are close to signing the 41-year-old as their new head coach.

Barcelona parted ways with Dutch tactician Ronald Koeman after their 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano last week. The Blaugrana are in turmoil both on and off the pitch. They are having debts to the tune of €1.35 million. On the field, they are in ninth place in the La Liga table after winning only four of their opening eleven league games this season.

The club have reportedly opened negotiations with their former midfielder Xavi to become the club's new manager. Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has backed Xavi to succeed at Barcelona, but believes the Spaniard should sign a few players.

"Xavi is about to become Barcelona manager, and he has a tough mission ahead. But a few shrewd signings in the January transfer window could boost his chances of success this season," Rivaldo Betfair.

He continued:

"The team needs two or three new players to reinforce the squad, but Xavi will also need to get the best out of his current players, adapting the style of play to their qualities and bonding nicely with his group."

"There is a lot of young talent in the squad, and they need freedom to develop all their qualities. At the same time, Barcelona need more experienced players to take responsibility so that the youngsters arent overwhelmed by pressure."

News Bht @newsbht1 Rivaldo tells Xavi to sign three players after becoming Barcelona manager usa366.com/rivaldo-tells-… Rivaldo tells Xavi to sign three players after becoming Barcelona manager usa366.com/rivaldo-tells-…

Barcelona have reportedly opened negotiations Xavi to take over at their helm. The Al Sadd boss has made no secret of his desire to return to Barcelona, but is yet to reach an agreement with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona will need to sign a forward in January

FC Barcelona vs Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are desperately short of attacking options after the injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero.

Dembele returned to action after five months on the sidelines due to injury, but is set to be ruled out once again due a hamstring problem. Sergio Aguero, meanwhile, will be out of action for three months after undergoing a radiological evaluation.

Culé Source™ @CuleSource 📸 | After the departure of coach Ronald Koeman, I would really like Xavi to have this opportunity to be FC Barcelona's new coach.



I have a lot of trust in him to get the Club out of this situation.



[IG @rivaldo] 📸 | After the departure of coach Ronald Koeman, I would really like Xavi to have this opportunity to be FC Barcelona's new coach.I have a lot of trust in him to get the Club out of this situation.[IG @rivaldo] https://t.co/Z5G9kmV2rb

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barcelona parted ways with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi this summer, but failed to sign replacements. Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, who has seen his playing time at Old Trafford diminish since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edited by Bhargav