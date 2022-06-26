"He is a tradable piece" - Pundit urges Frank Lampard to use Everton star to land Chelsea players

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has urged manager Frank Lampard to use Richarlison to lure away talent from Chelsea.

According to The Daily Star, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are locked in a three-way battle to sign Everton attacker Richarlison.

Campbell also believes that Richarlison will not remain an Everton player next season.

The former Arsenal striker has suggested that out of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Brazilian is more tradable. He told Goodison News:

“One thing I don’t think will happen is Everton stand in [Richarlison’s] way. I think the fact of the matter is he’s a tradable piece that could bring in a significant amount of funds."

He added:

“So as far as I’m concerned Frank Lampard has to juggle. I think Dominic Calvert-Lewin, there’s talk of him leaving. I don’t see him going. But I do see Richarlison maybe exploring the exit. You can’t lose the both of them in one window, that’s for sure."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season 🔑 Richarlison was directly responsible for 35% of the goals Everton scored in the Premier League last season https://t.co/jEa774r9QE

Campbell has urged Lampard to use his knowledge of his former club and bring in some quality from Stamford Bridge in exchange for the Brazilian. He said:

“If you’re going to lose one then I think because of the season that Richarlison had, even though it was a difficult season, he still shone. I could see any one of those teams going for him. But the fact of the matter is Chelsea, they’ve got bargaining pieces as well. Frank Lampard knows that club and there’s a couple of tradable pieces that might just slot in to Everton pretty well.”

Richarlison scored 10 goals and made five assists in 30 Premier League matches for Everton last season. He was one of the main reasons why the Toffees avoided relegation.

Should Chelsea sign the Everton attacker?

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford back in 2018 and has been pretty decent for the Toffees.

During his four seasons at Goodison Park, the versatile attacker has scored 53 goals in 152 games while producing 14 assists.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Richarlison: "When a kid asks for my shirt, I always give it. When I was a kid, I always went to games and wanted shirts but I never got one, so when I see a kid, I always give them my shirt or my boots. These are things that I do not need, so I proudly give." 🎙️ Richarlison: "When a kid asks for my shirt, I always give it. When I was a kid, I always went to games and wanted shirts but I never got one, so when I see a kid, I always give them my shirt or my boots. These are things that I do not need, so I proudly give." https://t.co/zjHcI45LTV

Richarlison certainly has a lot of quality and his versatility also makes him an interesting player. However, he has arguably lacked consistency over the years.

Despite Chelsea's interest in the 25-year-old, it's hard to see how he will be an improvement on the players the Blues already have.

