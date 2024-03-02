"He could not train, he lost a few kilos" - Pochettino explains Chelsea star's absence from starting XI for Brentford fixture

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has explained the reason behind Raheem Sterling's absence from the Blues' starting XI for their Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday, March 2.

Pochettino said that the English winger wasn't feeling well on Thursday and even lost some weight due to the illness. As a result, Sterling was unable to participate in the training sessions prior to the match. However, the Argentine tactician also hinted that there may be tactical reasons behind Sterling's omission.

Pochettino said (via CFC Daily):

"Raheem was not feeling well on Thursday and he could not train, he lost a few kilos. I think we also need to find a good balance.”

Instead of the former Manchester City winger, Pochettino decided to start Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmar in attack and revert to a three-at-the-back formation.

Sterling started in Chelsea's 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup final on February 25 (Sunday). This season, Raheem Sterling has made 33 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, bagging eight goals and nine assists.

Chelsea have already suffered ten losses in the Premier League this season. Before the fixture against Brentford, they occupied the 11th spot in English top-tier football.

Chelsea boss says that he can't take a decision about Conor Gallagher's future

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he has no control over English midfielder Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge. According to several reports, the 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Argentine manager recently talked about his role as a manager at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino stated that he can't do anything about Gallagher's future because, as a coach, he can't make such decisions. He said (via Reuters):

"It's only between the club and Conor. I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I cannot say nothing."

Pochettino added:

"Because there is nothing to win for me. What am I going to say? As head coach, my job is to coach the team and to pick the squad (against Brentford) for the starting 11, try to improve the players and try to win games. That is my job."

Despite Tottenham's interest, the Englishman is keen on staying in west London. Gallagher came through the ranks at Chelsea's famed academy before departing for loan spells at clubs like Crystal Palace, West Brom, and Swansea. This season, the Englishman has also captained the Stamford Bridge outfit in the absence of Reece James.

