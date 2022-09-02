“He trained yesterday for the first time and will today” – Klopp offers fitness update on 25-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool could be handed a big boost, as forward Diogo Jota is set to return for their Premier League clash against Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday (September 3). Manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the Portuguese is back in training and could be on the bench against Everton.

Jota, 25, suffered a hamstring injury while with Portugal during the UEFA Nations League this summer. He aggravated that in training before the start of the season. However, the forward is now close to making his first appearance of the campaign.

Providing an update on Jota's injury, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Diogo will probably be in as well (tomorrow). He trained yesterday for the first time and will today."

Jota's return will be a big boost for the Reds, as the Portuguese was in good goalscoring form before his injury. He scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 55 games across competitions last season.

Liverpool are already dealing with multiple injury issues, especially in midfield. Key players like Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate are all out due to injury.

That has impacted the Reds, as they sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, having won just two out of their five games. They drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace and lost against rivals Manchester United. However, they bounced back brilliantly, trouncing Bournemouth 9-0 before beating Newcastle United 2-1 with a last-gasp winner.

Klopp will hope his team to make it three on the trot in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Liverpool complete deadline day signing of Arthur Melo

The Reds have signed midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan to address their midfield woes.

The Brazilian will look to make a quick impact and could feature against Everton on Saturday.

Melo, 26, played 63 games across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist, for Juventus. He has become Liverpool's fourth signing this summer.

The Merseysiders signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record €100 million. He will return against Everton after being suspended for three games due to his sending off against Crystal Palace. The Reds have also signed forward Fabio Carvalho and right-back Calvin Ramsay.

