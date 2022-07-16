"He is not training" - Thomas Tuchel confirms injury blow in Chelsea training

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Armando Broja suffered an injury during training. The Albanian could be set to miss the Blues' opening pre-season friendly against Club America on Sunday, July 17.

Broja rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut for the club during the 2019-20 campaign. He was sent out on loan to Vitesse Arnhem the following season to gain valuable playing time and scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for the club.

Broja joined Premier League club Southampton on a season-long loan last summer. He went on to score nine goals in 38 games in all competitions before returning to Chelsea this summer.

The club have been short of strikers since the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan on loan earlier this month. Broja was expected to be given the chance to shine and prove his worth during the club's pre-season tour.

However, Tuchel revealed that he 'landed in a funny way on his ankles and Achilles'. The German confirmed that the injury is not serious as 'he is in pain but nothing is injured'.

As per Football.london, Tuchel said:

"He had a little accident yesterday in training with the ball control and landed in a funny way on his ankle and Achilles [tendon]. He is in pain but nothing is injured, we did the examinations and it's just pain. He is lucky that he did not get injured. We are lucky and happy that he did not injure himself."

West Ham are keen to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja

The Chelsea youngster caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs thanks to his performances for Southampton last season. The Albanian could be open to a move this summer as he is likely to be behind Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order next season.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United have submitted a £25 million for Armando Broja. The offer also includes £5 million in add-ons. The Hammers have been on the rise under David Moyes over the last couple of seasons.

They reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and finished seventh in the Premier League table last season, thereby securing qualification for next season's Europa Conference League. Moyes will be keen to make some astute signings this summer to bolster his squad's strength in depth.

The club lack adequate cover and competition for Michail Antonio. They are therefore eager to sign Broja, who could alternate with the Jamaican.

