"He trains every day like it's his last"- Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid superstar, calls him a 'great' of the game

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Luka Modric is one of the best players in history. The Italian tactician also revealed that Modric always gives his best and is outstanding in training.

Ad

At age 39, Modric has shown that he's a player with a decent amount of longevity on the pitch. His experience has also been key in the development of players like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield.

In a press conference ahead of Madrid's La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, Ancelotti shared his thoughts about Modric. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Luka Modrić is a great. One of the best ever. And he still is. He trains every day like it's his last. He's a crack. He's amazing."

Ad

Trending

Arguably the most experienced player in Los Blancos' squad this season, Modric has proven to be a consistent midfielder. The veteran is best known for his remarkable passes and vision to transmit the ball from midfield to attack in quick succession.

Modric has mostly featured as a second-half substitute for Real Madrid this season. However, in 41 games, he has scored four goals and registered six assists.

While Madrid's midfield is arguably in its modification period, Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer. Winning a trophy in what seems to be his final season at the club would be the icing on the cake to mark Modric's illustrious career.

Ad

"I feel good with the players" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid C.F. v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

Madrid's boss has revealed that he has a strong connection with his players and considers them to be part of his family. This is coming after his squad has proven to be outstanding across several competitions this season.

Ad

In a press conference, Ancelotti shared his thoughts about his players at the Bernabeu. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I feel good with the players, I'm very attached to them, I consider these players family. I respect them. This is what my family taught me."

Los Blancos are ranked third in the LaLiga standings, having registered 54 points from 26 games this season. In the UEFA Champions League, Madrid are one victory away from reaching the quarterfinals of this season's edition of the competition. Real Madrid will take on Rayo Vallecano in their next league game on Sunday (March 9).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback