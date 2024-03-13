"He transmits the passion for football and the desire to win" - Liverpool superstar reveals what he's learnt from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has praised manager Jurgen Klopp, who is enjoying a fine final season at Anfield. The German manager announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this campaign earlier in the season, bringing his nine-year reign to an end.

Mac Allister is one of Klopp's final signings at Liverpool, and the Argentine star has impressed since joining from Brighton in June 2023. He scored the penalty that earned his side a point at home against rivals Manchester City on March 10, taking his league tally to three in 23 games this season.

Mac Allister has been in awe of manager Jurgen Klopp and is relishing playing under him. The 25-year-old midfielder told Twitch streamer Davoo Xeneize about his respect for the manager and how he has improved as a player under his tutelage.

"With Klopp, we talk a lot, he trusts me a lot. He's a character, he's what you see on TV, the most important thing he has is the confidence he gives to his players. He transmits the passion for football and the desire to win. The thing I learned most from him is about handling pressure and defensive aspects, because then with the ball, he gives me a lot of freedom."

The midfielder also spoke about the trust that the manager has shown in younger players by playing them in must-win matches.

"If you look at the match we won in the FA Cup with the 17 and 18-year-old guys, it's simply because he gives the players the freedom to enjoy themselves on the field and do what they know."

Alexis Mac Allister has featured 33 times for the Reds across all competitions this season, with four goals and six assists to his name. The Argentina international has quickly become a key player for the Reds, playing in multiple midfield roles.

Jurgen Klopp set to continue hunt for elusive Liverpool silverware at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has won almost everything possible since arriving in Merseyside in 2015. However, the only trophy that has evaded his reach is the UEFA Europa League.

The Reds found themselves in Europe's second-tier competition after finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2022-23. They are now in the competition for the first time since 2016 when Jurgen Klopp led them to the final and lost to Sevilla.

Liverpool won the first leg of their last-16 tie against Sparta Prague, 5-1, away from home. They will be sure to finish the job in front of their fans and book their passage into the quarterfinals of the tournament.