"He has the trickery of Phil Foden and the pace of Marcus Rashford"- Martin Keown claims current Arsenal star will walk into the 'Invincibles' side 

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka, claiming he is the only player from the current crop who would walk into the 2003-04 'Invincibles' team.

The Gunners have played sensational football in the Premier League this season, opening up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table. Saka has emerged as one of their standout performers, scoring seven times and providing seven assists in 17 games.

In his special column for The Daily Mail, Keown praised Saka’s technical qualities, claiming that he reminded him of his favorite colleague Marc Overmars.

“They [Arsenal] have recruited well but also developed from within, players who understand the culture of the club and play with the heart of the fans,” Keown wrote.

“No one encapsulates that more than Bukayo Saka. Saka was immense in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Manchester United. He is, right now, the one player who would walk into the 2003-04 Invincibles team. The way he ghosts past defenders reminds me of my old favorite colleague, Marc Overmars.”

Keown added that Saka was a trickster like Phil Foden and packed as much pace as Marcus Rashford.

“Used initially by Arteta in the Europa League, like Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah, Saka now has the world at his feet. His work ethic is infectious — so is his smile,” Keown continued.

“He has the trickery of Phil Foden and the pace of Marcus Rashford all in one. It is a unique skillset and he is as tough as teak to go with it.”

Arsenal are the only team in Premier League history to win the title without tasting even a single defeat. In the 2003-04 season, then-Arsene Wenger’s side picked up 90 points from 38 matches, winning 26 games and drawing 12 times. The batch of 2003-04 is rightly called the 'Invincibles.'

Arsenal’s win over Manchester United showcased their resilience and grit

The Gunners produced a fine team performance in their 3-2 win over Manchester United on 22 January. They were pegged back a couple of times but ultimately passed the test with flying colors.

Edward Nketiah scored a header in the 24th minute to cancel out Marcus Rashford's 17th-minute opener. Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead in the 53rd minute with a sensational outside-the-box strike, but Lisandro Martinez cut the hosts' celebration short by equalizing just six minutes later. Nketiah scored the winner in the 90th minute, applying the all-important touch to Martin Odegaard’s deflected shot.

Despite coming up against an in-form team, Arsenal never looked out of depth. They kept knocking on United’s doors and ultimately walked away with all three points. Arsenal’s ability to grind out results in difficult matches has helped them climb to the top of the table. If they can keep it up, they should be up on the podium in May, lifting their first league title since 2004.

