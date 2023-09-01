“He tries to get something in my brain that he doesn’t think I have” – Erling Haaland makes hilarious claim on Guardiola shouting at him

Manchester City star Erling Haaland provided a hilarious response when asked about the scarier person between his father Alf-Inge, and manager Pep Guardiola. The question came soon after the Norway international was named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year on Thursday (August 31).

Despite scoring 52 goals in 53 matches during his first season in England, Guardiola seemingly has a lot to say to his striker. Viewers got a glimpse of the former Barcelona coach ripping into Haaland at the break in Manchester City's Premier League opener against Burnley.

Responding to talkSPORT’s Reshmin Chowdhury's question, the 23-year-old said:

"Good question, sometimes Pep is a bit scary, I have to say. But anyways this is something I like, I like it when Pep shouts at me because he tries to get something in my brain that he doesn't think I have.

“So I like it, I’m not complaining at all, he just wants to make me a better footballer so I’m not complaining at all. My father and me, we argue a lot, we have a lot of good moments together, so I’m not complaining at all either."

Funnily enough, Guardiola was caught berating his striker, who scored two goals before the break against Burnley. It seems apparent that the coach believes Haaland has greater potential.

"He’s always thinking positive"- Pep Guardiola points out Erling Haaland's best quality

Erling Haaland (via Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola pointed out striker Erling Haaland's best quality after the Cityzens completed a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in March this year. The Norwegian, who scored 36 goals in the Premier League last season, is off and running in the new campaign.

Having scored three goals in as many league matches for Manchester City this year, Guardiola claims it is not his ability to find the net that stands out. Rather, it is his grit and will to score after missing a chance. He said (via India Today):

"He can miss one chance, second (chance) - he does not get depressed. He is not sad. He is not, 'oh, I miss it'. He’s always thinking positive. He knows that he will have the chance, he will be there. And this is an incredible attribute as a football player, an athlete."

On the night, it was Haaland's penalty that earned Guardiola's side the three points at Selhurst Park. It will be interesting to see whether the Norway international can replicate his form from the 2022/23 campaign.