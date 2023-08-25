“He is truly back”, “Redemption arc activated” – Chelsea fans overjoyed as 28-year-old shines in 3-0 win against Luton

Chelsea fans were thoroughly impressed by Raheem Sterling's performance as the Blues registered their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 3-0 hammering of Luton Town.

Having started their season with a draw against Liverpool, followed by a humbling loss against West Ham United, the Blues delivered a commanding performance against newly promoted Luton Town. The Premier League debutants, Luton Town, currently occupy the 20th place with zero points after two games.

Chelsea were ruthless in the game, maintaining 68% possession and registering eight shots on target, compared to Luton Town's solitary goal-bound effort.

Nevertheless, all eyes were on Raheem Sterling, as the Englishman dazzled everyone with his sublime performance. The 28-year-old winger rolled back the years to his Manchester City days, putting on a show for the fans at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling was at the centre of a resurgent Chelsea attack, scoring two goals (17' and 68') and assisting the third (75'). Fans were ecstatic after witnessing a vintage Sterling performance following a prolonged cold streak.

They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to shower the Premier League veteran with some much-deserved praise.

Having secured a move from the Etihad to Stamford Bridge last summer, Sterling experienced a slow start to life in west London. He could only muster nine goals and four assists across competitions in his debut campaign as his side slumped to a 12th-place finish in the league.

However, if his performance against Luton is to be taken as an indicator, Raheem Sterling could truly be back to his best.

Chelsea still looking for suitors to off-load Romelu Lukaku

A huge chunk of football fans must have forgotten that Romelu Lukaku is still contracted to Chelsea. The Belgian forward last played a game for the Blues in 2022, before being shipped off to Inter Milan on a loan deal.

Lukaku has been in exile ever since his temporary deal in Italy came to an end, with Mauricio Pochettino preferring to splash the cash on Nicolas Jackson. Consequently, he has been deemed surplus to requirements, with limited suitors for his services in the market.

A report surprisingly linked the former Everton forward with a move to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana have seemingly passed on the chance to sign him. As reported by BBC Sport, Roma are currently preparing a loan move for the striker, with manager Jose Mourinho supposedly keen on being reunited with Lukaku.