"He is trying more and more every single day" - Pep Guardiola backs struggling Manchester City superstar

Manchester City lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last weekend. The result was a surprising one, to say the least.

The Cityzens were on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run and were expected to thump Palace at home. However, Patrick Vieira's side stayed compact and made clinical moves on the counter to take home a famous win.

But more than the result, it was Pep Guardiola's actions that took everybody by surprise on Saturday. Down to 10 men and chasing a 1-0 deficit at home, the Spanish coach decided to sub off his best creative midfielder in Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola introduced Jonn Stones and pushed full-back Joao Cancelo into midfield to force the game. The move to remove De Bruyne, who has been one of the best midfielders in the world in the recent past, was a surprising one.

However, if noticed carefully, there have been some struggles in his game of late. It could be due to heavy injuries or constant football at the top level - either way, KDB has not looked at his best recently.

Defending his decision to remove the Belgian, the Manchester City coach said:

"Everything we have done in these years is thanks to a person like him (De Bruyne). He is trying more and more every single day. We know how difficult it is to maintain high levels but (it’s) not just him."

Manchester City forced the game too much against Crystal Palalce

An early goal on the counter from Crystal Palace seemed to have destabilized Manchester City. Trailing 1-0 at home, they began to chase the match with too much intensity and eventually paid the price. Guardiola noted the same in his post-match analysis.

"The players wanted to score a goal a little bit quicker and do it a little bit anxiously," he said. "We didn’t create much. We have to be precise, in good positions, and we could not do it."

Manchester City are also yet to see the best of £100 million summer signing Jack Grealish. However, Guardiola has backed the winger to come into his own soon.

"With the confidence and a little bit more time, he (Grealish) will be aggressive to take (his) own decisions to score a goal," Guardiola said. "But when he gets the ball it always has sense with everything he does. He creates free men when he has the ball."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester City will take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League next on Wednesday (November 3). Guardiola's side will then return to Premier League action with a derby against Manchester United on November 6.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra