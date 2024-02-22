"He is trying to get sent off every time" - Pundit claims Manchester United star is not keen on playing the full game every week

Football pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has surprisingly claimed that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is 'trying to get sent off every time he plays'.

Last season, Casemiro stood out as one of the Red Devils' best players, providing ample cover to the defenders and helping the team win the Carabao Cup and finish in the Premier League top four. However, this season has seen a decline in the level of his performances.

He has also struggled with disciplinary issues, having been shown the yellow card in six of his 17 appearances for the club across competitions and a sending-off in the Champions League against Galatasaray. Notably, he has three yellow cards in his last four games.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor called out Casemiro's behavior on the pitch, while calling the Brazil international a panic buy. He said (via TBR Football):

“I look at the signings they have made, panic signings, especially Casemiro. He has three years left on crazy money. He looks like he is trying to get sent off every time he plays, he gets booked and then he does another one.”

Casemiro's recent bookings have added to the list of issues Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag must tackle. The manager was forced to take off the former Real Madrid midfielder at half-time during their recent league win over Luton Town to save him from a potential second yellow.

Manchester United lower Mason Greenwood's price as summer window nears - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to lower their asking price for Mason Greenwood. According to Fichajes (via Caught Offside), the Red Devils are now asking interested clubs for £34 million compared to their previous asking price of £40 million.

Greenwood has been linked with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive time on loan at Getafe, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 24 games, which has caught the attention of the bigger Spanish clubs.

He still has 18 months left on his contract at Manchester United, but it is still unclear whether the Red Devils want to reintegrate him into the squad.