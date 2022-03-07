“He could turn an average cross into a good one” – Juan Mata lavishes praise on former Chelsea teammate

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has heaped praise on his former Chelsea teammate John Terry.

The Spaniard, along with Terry, was part of the Chelsea team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2012. They also won the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Mata lauded Terry during an interview with FourFourTwo, saying:

“A top header of the ball and a leader for Chelsea. I’d always look for him with my free-kicks and he’d be there – I gave him a lot of assists! He could turn an average cross into a good one.”

Abinash @Abinash5301



#CHEMUN Find someone for you who will look at you like John Terry and Juan Mata look at each other. Find someone for you who will look at you like John Terry and Juan Mata look at each other. #CHEMUN https://t.co/DHCjd0kppX

Terry retired from football in 2018 after leaving west London for Aston Villa. He is regarded by many as one of England's greatest ever defenders.

Mata has had the opportunity to play alongside some top defenders, including Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

But he chose Terry and his Manchester United teammate as the two centre-backs in his greatest XI.

Juan Mata's legacy was set at Chelsea

Mata was the star man during his time at Stamford Bridge

Mata is one of the most highly regarded midfielders in the Premier League.

At Manchester United, the Spaniard has won the FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

He has 51 goals and 47 assists in 277 games for the Red Devils and his experience is now key for younger players at the club.

But it is was his time as a Blue where Mata truly flourished during his career.

His 32 goals and 58 assists in 135 games would be instrumental in driving the Blues to their first UEFA Champions League.

He became one of the Premier League's greatest ever attacking midfielders with his elegance on the ball and dead-ball speciality meeting great acclaim.

That's not to say the World Cup winner hasn't achieved success at Manchester United. But he was at the peak of his powers when at Stamford Bridge.

Ironically, it was Jose Mourinho who sold the Spaniard in 2014 to the Old Trafford outfit. The Portuguese manager felt that Mata did not possess the defensive qualities needed for his system.

I @Zang___ 𝖇𝖈𝖙 @BadChelsTakes Just imagine this guy supplying our forwards instead of Angry Eyes Just imagine this guy supplying our forwards instead of Angry Eyes 😢 https://t.co/uiSoNyhoSs I blame mourinho for ruining mata for us. twitter.com/BadChelsTakes/… I blame mourinho for ruining mata for us. twitter.com/BadChelsTakes/…

But Mourinho stuck with the former Valencia playmaker during his tenure in charge at Manchester United. This is testament to the talent Mata possesses in managing to turn the renowned manager's head.

Edited by Aditya Singh