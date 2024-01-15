"He turns up every week" - Roy Keane lavishes praise on 'consistent' midfielder linked with Arsenal 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Douglas Luiz, hailing his consistency and decision-making.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Luiz last summer and even this winter but Aston Villa are unwilling to part ways with the midfielder. The Brazilian has been a key player under Unai Emery, who has helped Villa into the Premier League's top four this season.

Keane recently heaped praise on Luiz and claimed that he is one of Aston Villa's players who could play for a bigger team. He said (via talkSPORT):

“He turns up every week this player. Never seems to be injured. Quality player. I like him.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City, you look at Watkins."

He added:

“But I like Luiz. He is consistent. Turns up week in and week out. You know what you are going to get from him. I like a lot about him. Probably lacks that real pace maybe.

“In terms of his decision-making and looking after the ball. Very, very good.”

Luiz, 25, has made 30 appearances for Aston Villa across competitions this season and also registered seven goals and six assists. His contract expires in 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €60 million.

Arsenal among clubs looking to benefit from Newcastle United's financial struggles

As per Football.London, Newcastle United have reported a loss of £73.4 million this month. They could likely have to part ways with some players to get out of their financial troubles and Bruno Guimaraes is one name on the list.

Arsenal were linked with signing the midfielder back in 2022 when he joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyon. He has a release clause in his contract worth £98 million, which is payable over three seasons. His potential sale could help the Magpies massively.

Bruno has been a key player for Newcastle, who have seen a resurgence since the change in ownership. He has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 87 games for the Magpies across competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, parted ways with Granit Xhaka last summer. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are expected to depart in the summer. Hence, despite signing Declan Rice, they could look to bring in another midfielder.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been linked with a potential move for Bruno Guimaraes.