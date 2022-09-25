“He has two pairs of Timberlands on” - Gabriel Agbonlahor names Liverpool player as the worst signing of the summer

Gabby Agbonlahor has dubbed Liverpool's Darwin Nunez the worst signing of the summer, stating that it looks like 'he has two pairs of Timberlands on.'

The 23-year-old has only started two games in all competitions this term, scoring twice in his six appearances.

His most memorable act in English football so far was receiving a red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen at Anfield.

Liverpool signed the Uruguayan international for a club-record fee over the summer from Benfica, having sold star forward Sadio Mane weeks earlier.

But Agbonlahor has been far from impressed with Nunez's displays so far, as he slammed his first touch.

The former Aston Villa and England striker told TalkSPORT:

“When I look at Nunez, even his first touch doesn't look great, we were quick to call Lukaku Timberland boots when that was trending on Twitter when he was having bad touches in games but Nunez looks like he has 2 pairs of Timberlands on.”

Sports psycologist explains Liverpool forward's mindset and hails his 'intelligence'

Evandro Mota, who worked with Nunez at Benfica, has explained how he managed to get the striker to focus on his game. Following a disappointing debut season in Portugal, Nunez deactivated his Instagram account and took regular psychology sessions.

The South American then scored 34 goals in 41 appearances the following season, which earned him a huge move to Liverpool.

Mota explained to FourFourTwo (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“When an athlete has the guts to admit he needs some help, it’s so much easier to work with him. That’s Darwin, a boy way ahead of his age who always kept an open mind and was willing to listen to the right people."

He continued:

“When people are dealing with so much criticism, we suggest it’s best if they isolate themselves from the environment that’s doing them harm. Darwin is a kid who demands a lot for himself and realised the social media stuff would only bring him down."

He added:

“He had already overcome a lot in his life, and that episode has helped him become an even better professional. That’s what makes him a real gem, not only in terms of technical quality, but also in terms of intelligence.”

He further added:

“Darwin said, ‘Look, I know I have a lot to learn and to keep gaining experience’. This from a 21-year-boy. I’ve been working with some of the best football talents for more than four decades – do you know how many times I’ve seen a youngster being this mature and humble at this age, even after fulfilling his dream of helping his parents buy a home? Very, very few times.”

