"He was there for two years and only he knows what happened" - Jordi Alba comments on Lionel Messi facing PSG in Club World Cup

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba opened up about Lionel Messi facing his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the FIFA Club World Cup. The two sides will face off in the Round of 16 of the tournament on Sunday, June 29.

Speaking to the media after their 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, Alba said that Messi always wanted to win matches and would be extra motivated to face PSG. He said (via GOAL):

"In the end, what Leo wants is to win games, like the great player that he is. I know the feelings he has towards Barça, where we play together, but not towards PSG. He was there for two years and only he knows what happened. What is clear is that it will be a hard-fought match and hopefully we can ring the bell, knowing the difficulty involved in playing with these types of teams."

Lionel Messi's current side, Inter Miami, and his former team, PSG, will clash for the first time, and will be eyeing a place in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi did not enjoy his time at PSG

Lionel Messi spoke to the media earlier this year and admitted that he was not happy at PSG. He said that the decision to leave the Ligue 1 side was made months before the expiry of his contract, as he was not enjoying his time with the French side.

He said (via BBC):

"Coming to play for Inter Miami was an opportunity and the way things developed during my last years in Paris, although it was a decision that I had to make on the go, because I had to leave from Barcelona, I went through two years which I didn't enjoy. I wasn't happy on a daily basis, with the training, the matches. I had a hard time adapting to all that. I felt called to come to Inter [Miami] because it's a club that's growing, very new, with few years as a club."

Lionel Messi had a tough first season with PSG, and was reportedly unhappy with the club not felicitating him after the FIFA World Cup win. The Argentine joined in 2021 after his Barcelona contract could not be renewed and left in 2023 for Inter Miami, when his deal at Parc des Princes expired.

