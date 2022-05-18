"He is the type of player you need" - Kevin Campbell claims Manchester City star will be a 'marquee signing' for Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling would be a brilliant signing for the Gunners. As per Calciomercato, the Gunners have registered interest in the England international.

The aforementioned report claims that City could offer Sterling a new deal with his current contract expiring next season. But that hasn't stopped potential suitors from tracking the winger's situation.

Meanwhile, journalist David Ornstein has claimed that a new deal could be possible if the 27-year-old is 'central' to City's plans going ahead. The former Liverpool star 'expects to join one of Europe's most decorated clubs' if he ends up leaving City with Tottenham and Arsenal 'not currently in frame'.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Raheem Sterling will discuss future after England camp in June. New deal possible but only if central to Man City plans. If 27yo goes he expects to join 1 of Europe's most decorated clubs - Tottenham & Arsenal not currently in frame #MCFC theathletic.com/news/raheem-st…

Kevin Campbell insists that Sterling would be a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta's young side, if they do manage to convince City into selling him. Campbell told Football Insider:

“We would take him. He would be a marquee signing. If he came in the top end of the pitch is sorted. There would be experience and youngsters. Arteta would have pace, talent and know-how in the forward positions. We would be sorted."

Campbell reckons that Arsenal might have to spend a fortune to get the Manchester City attacker but believes that he would be worth it. He added:

“It would be a heavy outlay to bring in Sterling but if you want to be up there challenging you need players like him. He is the type of player you need. He’d be a brilliant signing but how feasible it is I don’t know.”

Should Raheem Sterling trade Manchester City for Arsenal?

Needless to say, Arsenal are nowhere close to Manchester City at the moment and it would be a herculean task for the Gunners to reach the Cityzens' level in the years to come.

The only reason Sterling could be on a move away from Manchester City this summer is to lead the attacking line for a top club. Despite impressing for Pep Guardiola's side, he often fails to get the recognition.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Kevin De Bruyne

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland

Gabriel Jesus

Riyad Mahrez

Bernardo Silva

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling The attacking talent at Man CityKevin De Bruyne🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack GrealishErling HaalandGabriel JesusRiyad MahrezBernardo Silva🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling The attacking talent at Man City 😨🔥🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Grealish🇳🇴 Erling Haaland🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez🇵🇹 Bernardo Silva🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling https://t.co/PympvzWCSP

The England international gets overshadowed by some of his teammates at the Etihad but at the Emirates, he would pretty much be the main man.

Aged only 27 right now, the fleet-footed attacker is enjoying his peak years as a footballer.

With Pep Guardiola's side having already signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Sterling could see his game-time adversely affected.

Arsenal would be a great option for the former Liverpool attacker where he can flourish alongside some of the most gifted young players in the Premier League But he might not be able to win silverware as consistently as at City.

